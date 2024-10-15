4 Happy Thanksgiving Card Ideas for Loved Ones (with templates!)

Thanksgiving is all about expressing gratitude and staying connected with the people who matter most to you. While traditional Thanksgiving cards are always a sweet gesture, you can pack even more memories into a video card! With these digital greetings, you can mix heartfelt messages with your favorite photos, music, and even video clips so you get to share and relive special memories with your loved ones.

It’s a fun and meaningful way to show just how thankful you are this holiday season!

In this blog, we’ll guide you through the simple steps to create Thanksgiving cards for your friends, family, coworkers, and more. Just choose a template, add your message, and create! It’s as easy as that, so let’s dig in!

Make your card

4 Thanksgiving card ideas + templates

Making your own video is easy once you have a template! You can stick with a classic greeting card from you and the family, or get creative with a dinner invitation, or even recipe video. Have fun with it!

Your template will set the scene for your Thanksgiving card, but you can always change the layout, media, colors, music, and more later. Just choose the best starting place and get started.

Thanksgiving Greeting

Share a Happy Thanksgiving card to celebrate the holiday with gratitude. This template is great for showcasing your favorite photos and videos with classic Thanksgiving imagery and colors.

Use this template

Family Gratitude

Express your gratitude with a moving and thoughtful message from you and your family. This template was designed with easy social sharing in mind. Just add pictures of your family and a personalized message from each of you sharing what you’re thankful for.

Use this template

Thanksgiving Invitation

Invite your loved ones to gather around your Thanksgiving table with a custom video invitation! This template features festive illustrations and all the need-to-know details of your Thanksgiving celebration. Jazz it up with extra pictures of your family or meals past any any special requests.

Use this template

Family Recipe

Gratitude is the best part of the Thanksgiving season, but the food is a close second. With this video template, you can share the nostalgia of cherished family gatherings by sharing a family recipe. Whether you share it on social media or keep it in the family is up to you!

Use this template

Want to make a Thanksgiving card for your customers or employees? Check out the Business Thanksgiving Greeting template!

What to say in your Thanksgiving card

Thanksgiving is all about expressing gratitude and connecting with the people who matter most. Whether you're crafting a message for your clients or sharing a heartfelt note with loved ones, the right quote can make all the difference.

Here are some to spark inspiration and help you get started on your Thanksgiving video for friends and family or for your business.

Personal Thanksgiving quotes and messages

“Thanksgiving is a time of togetherness and gratitude.” - Nigel Hamilton

“Gratitude turns what we have into enough, and more. It turns denial into acceptance, chaos into order, confusion into clarity... it makes sense of our past, brings peace for today, and creates a vision for tomorrow.” - Melody Beattie

“Thanksgiving Day is a good day to recommit our energies to giving thanks and just giving.” - Amy Grant

“Gratitude unlocks the fullness of life.” - Unknown

"This Thanksgiving, I’m especially grateful for you. Thank you for always being there with love, support, and endless laughter."

"On this day of thanks, I count you twice. Your presence in my life is a gift I cherish every day."

"Thanksgiving is a time to appreciate what we have, and having you in my life is the greatest blessing of all."

"This Thanksgiving, I’m thankful for the beautiful memories we’ve shared and the ones we have yet to create."

"Thank you for always being a constant source of joy in my life. Wishing you a Thanksgiving filled with warmth and happiness."

"No amount of turkey or pie can compare to the blessing of having you in my life. Happy Thanksgiving!"

"May your Thanksgiving be filled with the same warmth, love, and happiness that you’ve brought into my life."

Thanksgiving message from businesses

“This Thanksgiving, we want to extend our sincere thanks to you for being a valued part of our journey.”

“We couldn’t have achieved our success without you. Wishing you a wonderful Thanksgiving filled with joy and gratitude.”

"As we gather to give thanks, we want to express our deepest gratitude for your trust and loyalty. Wishing you and your family a wonderful Thanksgiving."

"This Thanksgiving, we are grateful for the continued support of our valued customers like you. Thank you for being a part of our journey!"

"In the spirit of Thanksgiving, we want to say how much we appreciate your business. Wishing you a holiday filled with joy and blessings."

"At this time of year, we reflect on what we’re most grateful for—and you’re at the top of our list. Thank you for your continued support, and have a wonderful Thanksgiving!"

"From our team to yours, we wish you a Thanksgiving filled with warmth, happiness, and plenty of reasons to be thankful. We appreciate your business!"

"Thank you for being such an important part of our journey. We wish you and your loved ones a Thanksgiving full of blessings and joy."

"At this time of year, we are reminded of how thankful we are for your business and support. Wishing you a Happy Thanksgiving and a successful year ahead!"

How to create Thanksgiving cards

Found your template? Perfect! Here’s how you can customize it and make it your own.

Step 1: Upload your photos

Now that your template is in place, it’s time to add your media! Use pictures from Thanksgivings past, a family photo shoot, or even selfies to customize your card. They can be uploaded directly from your device or online Drive.

Looking for some stuffing for the rest of your video? You can use our stock image library to add extra filling to your video.

Step 2: Add a Thanksgiving message

Next, it’s time to add your message. Whether you have a family recipe or message of gratitude, your card is the perfect place to share it. We provided some example of heartfelt Thanksgiving messages above, but as you write your own, keep these tips in mind:

Leave enough time for your viewers to read your text

Make sure it is clearly legible by adding a highlight or background

Break up your text across multiple blocks

Try different fonts like something that looks more handwritten for a personal feel

Step 3: Customize the look and feel

These templates were created with a warm fall color palette in mind, but they can always be changed to reflect your personal style. Customize the look and feel of your video by experimenting with different colors, fonts, and layouts. Use a pre-designed theme or get creative by mixing and matching.

Step 4: Share away!

Finally, share your thoughtful Thanksgiving card with your loved ones and let the gratitude flow! You can share your video on social media, via email, or even on your TV at your holiday gathering.

And that’s it! You now have a one-of-a-kind video that you can share with friends and family, wherever you like. Happy video making!

Make your card