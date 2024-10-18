8 Business Holiday Cards for Customers and Employees (with templates!)

The holidays are a great time for businesses to express their appreciation for their employees and connect with their customers in a more personal way. And what better way to do that than with video?

We’ve rounded up a collection of business holiday card templates for Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, the New Year, and more. Each one makes it easy to celebrate the holiday season while keeping it professional. Check out the templates below then just copy, paste, and customize one of the holiday card greetings, add your photos and brand, and you have yourself a heartwarming holiday card.

And away we go!

Jump ahead:

Why you should create business holiday cards

Holiday cards are part of the traditional festivities that we all know and love, but they’re a bit more rare these days. That’s exactly why you should create one of your business! In addition to being a wholesome way to spread some kindness and cheer, here are some other benefits of sharing business holiday cards:

Strengthen relationships: Holiday card videos offer a personal and thoughtful way to show appreciation with employees and customers alike. Giving them a shout out and since thank you is a gift in and of itself!

Holiday card videos offer a personal and thoughtful way to show appreciation with employees and customers alike. Giving them a shout out and since thank you is a gift in and of itself! Boost morale: For employees, a heartfelt holiday video can boost morale by recognizing their hard work and celebrating the year's successes together.

For employees, a heartfelt holiday video can boost morale by recognizing their hard work and celebrating the year's successes together. Enhance customer loyalty: Sending a holiday video to customers adds a personal touch, showing them they are valued and vital to your business.

Sending a holiday video to customers adds a personal touch, showing them they are valued and vital to your business. Increase engagement: Video content is highly engaging and more likely to capture attention than traditional cards! Plus, this kind of video is sure to stand out among a sea of holiday promos.

Video content is highly engaging and more likely to capture attention than traditional cards! Plus, this kind of video is sure to stand out among a sea of holiday promos. Showcase company culture: Holiday videos allow businesses to highlight their company culture, values, and achievements in a real way.

8 beautiful business holiday cards and how to make them

There are lots of different ways to say happy holidays! From thank you messages to holiday break send offs and New Year’s greetings, these templates have you covered. Each one can be customized just for your business!

Here are some tips to make sure that every holiday business card your create is a hit:

Apply your brand colors and logo to create a professional video that is instantly recognizable. Don’t be afraid to dip into your secondary color palette to add some on-brand holiday flair!

to create a professional video that is instantly recognizable. Don’t be afraid to dip into your secondary color palette to add some on-brand holiday flair! Add photos of your team to make a personal connection and shine the spotlight on specific employees.

to make a personal connection and shine the spotlight on specific employees. Don’t be afraid to crack a joke related to your service or industry. Remember, above all, this video is about spreading joy!

related to your service or industry. Remember, above all, this video is about spreading joy! Customize cards to specific clients to build loyalty.

to build loyalty. Share your video on social media, in your emails, or with your team before your holiday break begins.

Happy thanksgiving FROM US

Share your gratitude with your employees and customers this Thanksgiving! This video offers a simple and impactful way to say thanks.

Customize this template

HAPPY HOLIDAYS TO CUSTOMERS

Videos are more personal and generally less expensive to produce than traditional paper cards. And, if done right, they can have a positive impact and go a long way towards building goodwill for your brand. Just keep in mind that you’re not trying to sell anything with your holiday video. The focus should be on expressing sincere gratitude and sharing warm holiday sentiments.

A great way to commemorate the holiday season is with a season’s greeting video. This Company Season’s Greetings template ticks all the boxes – it’s warm, festive, and inclusive to all your customers.

Customize this template

Or, if you want to create a more personalized video, send a custom holiday card! This Business Holiday Card template recognizes the importance of community and makes customers feel seen and appreciated.

Customize this template

HAPPY HOLIDAYS TO EMPLOYEES

Once you’ve wished your customers a happy holiday, make sure to pay your employees the same respect. With our Holiday Message for Employees template, you can create an eye-catching message that expresses your sincere gratitude towards your team.

Customize this template

Looking for more specific holiday cards for business?

Check out these templates for:

business year in review

Another year has come and gone and it’s time to recap 2024 and keep your audience in the loop!

From welcoming new employees and achieving company-wide goals, to hosting philanthropic events and corporate outings, share your year’s greatest highlights with video. The Our Company’s Year template makes it easy to weave together the story and achievements from your past year.

Customize this template

If your business leans more toward the creative or adventurous side, our Company Year In Review template offers a more animated option for spotlighting stand-out moments from your year.

Customize this template

thank you card to customers

Many companies use holiday videos to thank customers for their business. These types of videos work not just to thank clients, but also to thank partners, investors, vendors, employees, and more. These videos go one step further by not just saying happy holidays, but thanking them for their support throughout the seasons.

Customize this template

Happy New Year

Put a bow on the holiday season by sharing a celebratory message in honor of the new year with our Happy New Year From Us template. Whether sharing your message internally, externally, or both, you can share your own personalized message to ring in the new year.

Customize this template

Business holiday card greetings

Not sure what to say in your business holiday card? We made it easy for you. Here are some thoughtful messages for customers and employees.

These messages are broad enough to fit a number of diverse holidays! Just pick the one that speaks to you and add your own twist or customize it to fit a specific holiday. Then it’s as easy as copying and pasting into your holiday card!

Holiday greetings for employees

Looking for a professional way to say happy holidays from your employees? We’ve got some examples to get you started. Just choose the one you like and add your own personal touch to connect with the people you know best.

Wishing you and your loved ones a joyous holiday season filled with laughter, warmth, and cherished moments.

May the magic of the holidays bring happiness to your heart and home.

Your contributions make our workplace brighter. Thank you for your work and happy holidays from all of us!

As the year comes to a close, we want to express our gratitude for your exceptional work. We’re wishing you a holiday season filled with love, laughter, and well-deserved relaxation.

Warmest wishes for a festive holiday season! May your days be merry and bright, and may the New Year bring you even more success and happiness.

May your holidays be filled with love, laughter, and all the things that bring you joy. Thank you for your dedication to our team. Happy holidays!

Wishing you and your family a season filled with moments of joy, love, and peace. Your dedication to your work is a gift to us all. Happy holidays!

As the year comes to a close, we want to express our gratitude for your outstanding contributions. May your holidays be as bright and cheerful as you've made our workplace.

Happy holidays! May this season bring you the gift of good times, great memories, and the knowledge that your hard work is truly valued.

Warmest wishes for a happy holiday season! Your positive attitude and hard work make our - workplace a better place for everyone. Thank you for being an essential part of our team.

holiday greetings for customers

Saying happy holidays to your customers can feel tricky too. On one hand, you want to make sure that it encapsulates all the winter holidays that your customers celebrate. On the other, you want to make a personal connection with them. We get it!

That’s why we curated a list of holiday greetings that focus on your gratitude and appreciation for your customers. Here are a few ideas to get you started!

Thank you for your continued support throughout the year. On behalf of everyone at Company we’re wishing you a joyful holiday season!

Happy Holidays! We’re incredibly grateful for your support and look forward to serving you in the new year.

Thank you for being a valued part of our journey and for supporting our business. You are the reason why we love what we do!

Warm holiday wishes from our team! Your support has made this year so incredibly special, and we look forward to another year together.

Wishing you peace and joy this holiday season. Thank you for choosing us and supporting our business!

Warmest wishes for a wonderful holiday season and a prosperous new year!

Happy Holidays from all of us! Thank you for your continued support. May your holidays be bright and your new year full of success and joy!

Thank you for being a valued part of the Company community. May this holiday season bring you happiness, warmth, and cherished moments!

Wishing you a season of joy, gratitude, and new beginnings!

From everyone at Company, we’re sending our best wishes for a joyful and peaceful holiday season!

From our team to yours, we wish you peace, joy, and success this holiday season.

Happy Holidays! May your season be filled with warmth and cheer.

Create company holiday videos with Animoto

There’s no shortage of ideas here to show your appreciation and build your community this holiday season! We hope you’re feeling inspired and empowered to create your own business holiday cards that wow your audience.

Creating any kind of video is easy with Animoto, from personalized cards to promos, how-tos, and presentations. No matter what your destination is, it all begins with a template.

Feel free to browse our full collection of holiday and truly evergreen video templates for year-round inspiration. Then, just follow these simple steps:

1. Upload your media or pull from our stock library.

or pull from our stock library. 2. Add your message by editing or adding text boxes.

by editing or adding text boxes. 3. Apply your brand elements like your color, logo, and font. All it takes is one click!

like your color, logo, and font. All it takes is one click! 4. Add music from our licensed music library, upload your own track, or record a personalized voice-over video.

from our licensed music library, upload your own track, or record a personalized voice-over video. 5. Share right from Animoto directly to social media or download and share via email or anywhere else you’d like!

And if you do create and share your Animoto video, tag us so we can see and share it too!

Merry video making!

Make a holiday card