Guide to Video Marketing for the Holidays

According to the National Retail Federation, “Each year about 40 percent of consumers begin their holiday shopping before Halloween.” It may sound a little bit crazy, but holiday shopping season is upon us—whether you’re ready or not.

To help make sure you’re making the most of your holiday marketing in 2019, we’ve put together a guide—and literally everything you need to easily create marketing videos to reach potential customers this holiday season.

If you're ready to dive right into your holiday video marketing, we've got a calendar to help you out. Check out the 2019 Holiday Marketing Calendar for a plan and list of videos to create from Thanksgiving all the way through the New Year.

Why Video?

First things first: why should you incorporate video into your holiday marketing? For one thing, video stands out in the social news feed. But that’s not all. Video has been shown to increase average order value and, in a 2017 Animoto survey, 64% of consumers said watching a marketing video on Facebook has influenced a purchase decision in the last month. Not to mention, according to a Tubular Insights roundup, “Social video generates 1200% more shares than text and images combined.” Convinced? Great. Let’s dive in!

5 Ideas for Holiday Video Marketing

Once you know you want to use video to market your business this holiday season, the next step is deciding what videos you want to create. We’ll start with a promotional video that aims to sell your product or service as a holiday gift idea. But you’ll see there are a lot of ways you can use video to reach potential customers and spread awareness of your company and products with video this holiday season, without trying to sell directly.

Note: A lot of these videos can be easily customized with your own photos, video clips, brand colors, and logo. Just click the “Customize this template” buttons to get started.

Holiday Promotion

When it comes to holiday marketing, one of your top goals is likely sales. That’s what a promotional video is designed to do. It helps you drive sales by offering a special promotion or discount.

This type of video works best when it’s run as an ad targeted specifically at current customers or people interested in topics related to your product. To find out more, check out our blog post on reaching new customers with targeted ads on Facebook and Instagram.

Oh, and one more thing! A holiday promotion doesn’t have to be a sale. You could offer gift wrapping, free shipping, or other non-discount-related promos. Check out our blog post on holiday promotion ideas for inspiration.

Fun Social Video

Spread a little holiday cheer with a share-worthy social video. The objective of this type of business isn’t explicitly to drive sales, as it is with a promo video. It’s designed to entertain, inspire, or educate with festive content that viewers find value in. But that doesn’t mean you can’t still use it to promote your business!

Here’s an example of a fun facts video, created by a bakery. The video shares interesting tidbits about a holiday favorite—fruitcake—so it’s a relevant topic for a bakery. They close the video with their logo and website.

This example features a tasty recipe to inspire ideas for holiday meals. And it just so happens to include a cast iron pan sold by the business that created the video. What holiday-related topics can you tie back to your business? Get creative.

Holiday Greeting

Show a little love for your customers by creating a holiday greeting video to share with them on social media. Use the video to show appreciation for your customers, rather than try to get them to buy from you.

But then, try this sneaky trick: boost the video or run an ad to a targeted list of people that have purchased from you in the past to get your video in front of more customers. Seeing your video greeting in their news feeds will keep you top of mind for these customers when it matters most—when they’re thinking about their holiday shopping!

Holiday Event Invitation

Throwing a holiday party or event? Whether virtual or in real life, video can be a great way to let people know about it. Video can be a fun way to recap events too!

Year In Review

Speaking of recaps, the holiday season can be a nice time to recap highlights from the entire year. Share milestones, awards, and major company news from 2019. You can use this as a way to plant seeds for gift ideas by mentioning top products.

In this tour company example, one of their tours is featured and they also give a shout out to their new website design, which may inspire viewers to head over and check it out!

Holiday Video Strategy Cheat Sheet

Beyond just the videos, you won’t want to forget about how video plays into your overall holiday marketing strategy.

Setting Goals

We’ve talked about promoting your products as holiday gifts, but what are your other goals during the holidays? Here are a few ideas:

Creating connections and engaging with customers

Sharing holiday cheer

Offering products that make great gifts

Sharing your expertise

Attracting new social media followers

Attracting new visitors to your website

Measuring Success

You’ll also want to make sure to record, in advance, how you’ll measure your success. For the holiday season you may have goals for revenue for your business. But what will your goals be for video specifically? Here are some ideas:

Post at least __ holiday videos

Increase video views by __%

Increase reactions by __%

Increase shares by __%

Holiday Video Creation Help

Having a little trouble getting started? We’ve put together some resources to help you get started and we think they may be just the thing to help kick off your creativity!

Text for your Holiday Videos

Writer’s block got you down? No problem. We’ve put together a list of 60 different ways to say “Happy Holidays” in your next video. From the basics, like

“Seasons Greetings” and “Merry Christmas” to heartwarming well-wishes for your customers, song-inspired greetings, quotes, and more, we’ve got you covered.

Your Holiday Color Palette

The traditional red and green for the holidays can start to feel a little stale, which is why our marketing design team put together a cheat sheet with four holiday color palettes to help you elevate the look of your holiday marketing videos. It comes complete with hex codes (the six digit code that looks like #FFFFFF) so you can be sure to plug in exactly the right color to your own marketing.

A Community for Help and Feedback

Last but not least, we’ve got a supportive community of Animoto customers, video marketers, and Animoto employees on Facebook. Join the Animoto Social Video Marketing Community for ideas, tips, inspiration, and feedback on videos you’re working on.

Happy holiday video making!