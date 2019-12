A long-awaited feature that the community of video creators and sharers at Vimeo have been asking for has finally made it to Animoto – you now can export your videos directly to Vimeo!

Instructions & Tips on Exporting to Vimeo:

Step 1: Click “Download/Export” on Video’s Player Page

Step 2: Choose “Vimeo” as your export option

Step 3: Give us the okay and we’ll export the video for you!

And that’s it! It’s really just that simple.

Vimeo Tips and Tricks

Make sure your video is at least 480p (and better yet, 720p) before exporting.

Fill in the details in the description of your video for additional SEO juice.

Choose your cover image wisely!

Explore Vimeo (and especially Vimeo Pro’s) awesome analytic, sharing and download features.