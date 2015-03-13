Spotlight on Business: CastCoverz! Shows Customer Appreciation through Video

There’s no better endorsement than that of the smiling faces of your customers – especially when your customers are smiling despite broken bones and injuries. CastCoverz! founder and owner, Annette Giacomazzi, has made a business out of bringing cheer to the healing process by offering fun, functional products that comfort orthopedic patients. A video created with Animoto, featuring some of CastCoverz! happy customers, was just too good for us not to share.

“Crazy About Our Customers,” features a collection of photos shared with the CastCoverz! team by happy, casted customers. We love how the video serves a dual purpose,allowing the company to thank and engage with customers, while also serving as a shining testimonial.

Kristine Champion, social media and content manager for CastCoverz!, told us, “The inspiration behind creating the Crazy About Our Customers video was our appreciation for our AMAZING customers! We wanted to showcase and thank them for sharing their fun photos, wearing their CastCoverz! products.” She added, “Customer photos and testimonials help us gain future customers’ trust and business.”

Want to create something similar for your company? Ask customers to send you photos and video reviews via Facebook, Twitter, Google+, your company blog or website, or any other service you use to interact. Then, use what you’ve collected to create a video. Customers will be excited to see their photos and videos featured and you’ll have a great testimonial video to share. For more inspiration, check out our blog post on customer testimonial videos.