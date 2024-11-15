'Fun Facts About Me' – 80 Examples to Keep It Interesting

No matter how often you’re asked, coming up with “fun facts about me” that are genuinely fun and work-appropriate never seems to get any easier. From interviews to your first day of a new job, to team building activities and networking events, a few fun facts can break the ice and help you build lasting relationships. The trick is to find the right one!

We’re here to make your next self introduction a hit. Check out these 80 interesting (and safe for work) “fun facts about me” that are sure to leave a lasting impression! Then, pick your favorites to share in your next meeting or create an impressive and fun about me video like the one below.

Get tips and templates for creating your own video here!

Time to break the ice!

Fun, quirky facts about yourself

Do you have a favorite unusual or “guilty pleasure” hobby? What was the first concert you attended? Is there something you’ve never done that most people have? Is there a speech or movie scene that you know by heart? What was your first online username? What is one embarrassing piece of trivia you can share from your Spotify account? (Reference Spotify’s year in review stats for some inspiration.) Do you collect anything unique, like postcards or vintage items? Have you ever participated in a local or online trivia night? Have you ever memorized something quirky, like Pi or all the state capitals? Is there a particular season or holiday you get especially excited about? (Spooky season superfans – we’re looking at you!) Have you ever been part of a group with a shared niche interest? Do you have a favorite puzzle game, word game, or board game? Do you love any "unusual" music genres or niche podcasts?

Fun facts about travel and adventure

Have you ever visited a country that left a lasting impression on you? What’s the most unique food you’ve tried while traveling? Do you speak any other languages? What’s the most memorable wildlife encounter you’ve had while traveling? Have you ever done an adventurous activity, like skydiving or scuba diving? What’s the longest road trip you’ve ever taken? Have you visited a natural wonder, like the Grand Canyon or Niagara Falls? Is there a place you visited that felt like home even though you’d never been there before? Have you ever seen the Northern Lights or other natural phenomena? 2 What is your number one bucket list trip?

Fun facts about your hobbies and interests

Do you have a hobby you’ve been doing for a long time? Is there a new hobby you’ve recently picked up? Do you have any weekly traditions like D&D gatherings, book clubs, or “new recipe” days? Have you ever learned a unique skill, like calligraphy or juggling? What’s something you enjoy doing to unwind after a busy day? Have you ever created something, like a painting or a piece of furniture, from scratch? Do you enjoy any particular type of art, like photography or pottery? Do you play any musical instruments? Is there a sport or physical activity you’re passionate about? Do you have a favorite book genre or author? What’s a movie or TV show you’ve watched more than once?

Fun facts about learning and growth

Have you taken a class in something completely unrelated to your career? What’s a language you’re currently learning and what inspired you to start? Do you enjoy learning about history or a specific time period? Have you read a book that changed the way you see the world? Have you attended any interesting workshops or seminars recently? What’s a life lesson you’ve learned from traveling or meeting new people? Is there a skill you’re actively trying to improve? Do you have any favorite self-improvement habits? Have you ever given a presentation on a topic you’re passionate about?

Fun facts about food and cooking

Do you have a “famous” recipe that you always make for friends and family? Is there a particular cuisine that you enjoy exploring? What would you choose for your last meal? Have you ever won a cooking competition or cook-off? Do you have a family recipe that’s been passed down for generations?

Fun facts about your family and background

Are there any unique traditions your family celebrates? Did you recently welcome a new baby into your family? (Don’t forget to share - pictures!) What’s something interesting about where you grew up? Did you have a unique family pet growing up? Are there any skills or talents that run in your family? Did you grow up in a rural, suburban, or urban area? What is it known for?

Fun facts about your pets and animals

Do you have any pets, and do they have unique personalities? Have you ever rescued or fostered an animal? Do you volunteer with any animal-related organizations or nonprofits? Have you ever been on a wildlife safari or nature tour? Have you ever worked or volunteered with animals?

Fun facts about unusual experiences

Have you ever met someone famous? What’s the strangest or most unexpected job you’ve ever had? Do you or did you have a “side hustle” job? What is it? Have you ever been on TV or in a movie? What’s the most unexpected place you’ve ever ended up? Have you ever won a contest or sweepstakes? Have you ever been in the audience of a live show? What’s the most bizarre coincidence you’ve experienced? Have you ever been in an unusual situation that turned out to be a great story?

Fun facts about community and volunteering

Do you volunteer regularly or for a specific cause? What drew you to it? Have you ever helped organize a community event? Have you ever been part of a cleanup or environmental project? Do you mentor or support anyone professionally or personally? Have you ever participated in a charity run or walk? What’s the most rewarding volunteer experience you’ve had?

Fun facts about work and tech

Do you have a favorite app or tool that you use daily? Have you ever built or coded something for fun? Is there a piece of technology you’re excited about? Are you part of any online communities or forums? Have you ever done any graphic design or creative digital work? Is there a tech skill you’re interested in learning?

Create an about me video filled with fun facts

One sure-fire way to make your introduction stand out (for all the right reasons) is to create a video! About me and self introduction videos are impressive, memorable, and fun. They’re a great way to share some fun facts about yourself and bring them to life by sharing your own photos and videos. They’re especially helpful for remote teams!

At Animoto, we have each of our new hires create an introduction video about themselves and share it at their first all-hands meeting. This takes the pressure off of the individual to come up with fun facts on the spot. Plus, it’s easy to share and so the entire team can get to know a bit about each other.

But professional settings aren’t the only place where you can share an about me video. Use these FREE templates to introduce yourself to your classroom, new coworkers, website visitors, customers, channel subscribers, and more! Then, just use the questions here and the tips in this blog to make your video as fun and memorable as possible.

