Holidays Related to Business or Entrepreneurship: 2025 Calendar

Staying in tune with holidays related to business or entrepreneurship can offer unique opportunities for marketing, team building, and client engagement throughout the year. Celebrating days like National Small Business Week or Employee Appreciation Day isn’t just about marking a date on the calendar—it’s a strategic chance to promote your brand, elevate team morale, and create genuine connections with your audience.

Small business owners, marketers, HR professionals, event planners, and people teams, you’re in the right place! In this blog, we’ve compiled a year-long calendar of holidays related to business or entrepreneurship that you can use to plan events, marketing campaigns, or internal initiatives.

And here’s a simple way to make every celebration more memorable: video. Video content offers an engaging way to bring your message to life, whether you’re energizing your internal teams, reaching new customers, or educating your audience. To make it even easier, we’ve provided links to our free video templates for many of the top business holidays. Just pick your favorite and create a professional video in minutes, no experience required.

Check out Animoto’s full template library for even more promos, presentations, event invitations and more. Or, jump right in and find the next business-related holiday to add to your calendar!

explore around or skip to a specific month

2025 Business-Type Holidays by Month:

January 2025 business-related holidays

February 2025 business-related holidays

March 2025 business-related holidays

April 2025 business-related holidays

May 2025 business-related holidays

Full Month: Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month

Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month Full Month: Mental Health Awareness Month

Mental Health Awareness Month May 1: May Day

May Day May 1: International Workers' Day

International Workers' Day May 4: Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day May 4-10: National Small Business Week

National Small Business Week May 5: Cinco de Mayo

Cinco de Mayo May 7: Skilled Trades Day

Skilled Trades Day May 10: National Small Business Day

National Small Business Day May 10: World Fair Trade Day

World Fair Trade Day May 14: National Receptionists Day

National Receptionists Day May 15: Global Accessibility Awareness Day

Global Accessibility Awareness Day May 16: Virtual Assistants Day

Virtual Assistants Day May 17: National Armed Forces Day

National Armed Forces Day May 19: Victoria Day (Canada)

Victoria Day (Canada) May 20: HR Professionals Day

HR Professionals Day May 26: Memorial Day (United States)

Memorial Day (United States) May 30: National Creativity Day

June 2025 business-related holidays

June: Pride Month

Pride Month June 2: Leave The Office Early Day

Leave The Office Early Day June 5: World Environment Day

World Environment Day June 6: Higher Education Day

Higher Education Day June 12: World Day Against Child Labour

World Day Against Child Labour June 14: Global Wellness Day

Global Wellness Day June 15: Father’s Day

Father’s Day June 19: Juneteenth

Juneteenth June 20: World Productivity Day

World Productivity Day June 20: Take Your Dog to Work Day

Take Your Dog to Work Day June 23: National Family Owned & Operated Businesses Day (US)

National Family Owned & Operated Businesses Day (US) June 26: National Work from Home Day

National Work from Home Day June 27: Micro, Small, and Medium Sized Enterprises Day

Micro, Small, and Medium Sized Enterprises Day June 27: Industrial Workers of The World Day

Industrial Workers of The World Day June 30: World Social Media Day

World Social Media Day June 30: Single Mompreneur Day

July 2025 business-related holidays

July 1: Canada Day

Canada Day July 4: U.S. Independence Day

U.S. Independence Day July 5: Workaholics Day

Workaholics Day July 6: First Day of NAIDOC (National Aborigines and Islanders Day Observance Committee) Week

First Day of NAIDOC (National Aborigines and Islanders Day Observance Committee) Week July 25: Hire a Veteran Day

Hire a Veteran Day July 26: Disability Independence Day

Disability Independence Day July 31: National Intern Day (US)

August 2025 business-related holidays

All month: Black Business Month

Black Business Month August 1: Startup Day Across America

Startup Day Across America August 4: Single Working Women’s Day

Single Working Women’s Day August 7: Professional Speakers Day

Professional Speakers Day August 8: Digital Nomad Day

Digital Nomad Day August 9: International Coworking Day

International Coworking Day August 15: National Back To School Prep Day

National Back To School Prep Day August 16: Independent Worker Day

Independent Worker Day August 16: Work From Home for Wellness Day

Work From Home for Wellness Day August 17: National Nonprofit Day (US)

National Nonprofit Day (US) August 19: World Humanitarian Day

World Humanitarian Day August 26: Women’s Equality Day

September 2025 business-related holidays

October 2025 business-related holidays

November 2025 business-related holidays

December 2025 business-related holidays

