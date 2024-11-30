TemplatesBusinessPricing
Holidays Related to Business or Entrepreneurship: 2025 Calendar

Eliza TalvolaUpdated: Nov 30, 2024

business type holidays/Holidays Related to Business or Entrepreneurship

Staying in tune with holidays related to business or entrepreneurship can offer unique opportunities for marketing, team building, and client engagement throughout the year. Celebrating days like National Small Business Week or Employee Appreciation Day isn’t just about marking a date on the calendar—it’s a strategic chance to promote your brand, elevate team morale, and create genuine connections with your audience.

Small business owners, marketers, HR professionals, event planners, and people teams, you’re in the right place! In this blog, we’ve compiled a year-long calendar of holidays related to business or entrepreneurship that you can use to plan events, marketing campaigns, or internal initiatives.

And here’s a simple way to make every celebration more memorable: video. Video content offers an engaging way to bring your message to life, whether you’re energizing your internal teams, reaching new customers, or educating your audience. To make it even easier, we’ve provided links to our free video templates for many of the top business holidays. Just pick your favorite and create a professional video in minutes, no experience required.

Check out Animoto’s full template library for even more promos, presentations, event invitations and more. Or, jump right in and find the next business-related holiday to add to your calendar!

explore around or skip to a specific month

2025 Business-Type Holidays by Month:

January 2025 business-related holidays

  • January 1: New Year's Day
  • January 4: National Trivia Day
  • January 7: Orthodox Christmas Day
  • January 8: Show and Tell at Work Day
  • January 13: Clean Off Your Desk Day
  • January 14: Orthodox New Year
  • January 16: Get to Know Your Customers Day
  • January 16: Mentoring Day
  • January 18: National Use Your Gift Card Day
  • January 20: Martin Luther King Jr. Day
  • January 26: Australia Day
  • January 27: Community Manager Appreciation Day
  • January 27: Better Business Communication Day
  • January 28: Data Privacy Day
  • January 28: Speak Up and Succeed Day
  • January 29: Minority Entrepreneur Day
  • January 31: National Have Fun At Work Day

February 2025 business-related holidays

March 2025 business-related holidays

April 2025 business-related holidays

May 2025 business-related holidays

  • Full Month: Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month
  • Full Month: Mental Health Awareness Month
  • May 1: May Day
  • May 1: International Workers' Day
  • May 4: Mother’s Day
  • May 4-10: National Small Business Week
  • May 5: Cinco de Mayo
  • May 7: Skilled Trades Day
  • May 10: National Small Business Day
  • May 10: World Fair Trade Day
  • May 14: National Receptionists Day
  • May 15: Global Accessibility Awareness Day
  • May 16: Virtual Assistants Day
  • May 17: National Armed Forces Day
  • May 19: Victoria Day (Canada)
  • May 20: HR Professionals Day
  • May 26: Memorial Day (United States)
  • May 30: National Creativity Day

June 2025 business-related holidays

  • June: Pride Month
  • June 2: Leave The Office Early Day
  • June 5: World Environment Day
  • June 6: Higher Education Day
  • June 12: World Day Against Child Labour
  • June 14: Global Wellness Day
  • June 15: Father’s Day
  • June 19: Juneteenth
  • June 20: World Productivity Day
  • June 20: Take Your Dog to Work Day
  • June 23: National Family Owned & Operated Businesses Day (US)
  • June 26: National Work from Home Day
  • June 27: Micro, Small, and Medium Sized Enterprises Day
  • June 27: Industrial Workers of The World Day
  • June 30: World Social Media Day
  • June 30: Single Mompreneur Day

July 2025 business-related holidays

  • July 1: Canada Day
  • July 4: U.S. Independence Day
  • July 5: Workaholics Day
  • July 6: First Day of NAIDOC (National Aborigines and Islanders Day Observance Committee) Week
  • July 25: Hire a Veteran Day
  • July 26: Disability Independence Day
  • July 31: National Intern Day (US)

August 2025 business-related holidays

September 2025 business-related holidays

October 2025 business-related holidays

November 2025 business-related holidays

December 2025 business-related holidays

Promote your business holidays with video

Now that you have a complete list of holidays related to business and entrepreneurship, you have a lot of opportunities to celebrate! Whether you want to wish your employees a happy holiday, host an online or in-person event, or promote a seasonal sale, Animoto can help.

Animoto makes video creation fast and simple for everyone. With hundreds of video templates designed just for small businesses and tons of drag-and-drop tools, you can create a video in minutes. Explore our full library of free video templates and learn more about using video for internal comms and marketing on our blog.

Happy video making!

