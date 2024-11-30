Holidays Related to Business or Entrepreneurship: 2025 Calendar

Staying in tune with holidays related to business or entrepreneurship can offer unique opportunities for marketing, team building, and client engagement throughout the year. Celebrating days like National Small Business Week or Employee Appreciation Day isn’t just about marking a date on the calendar—it’s a strategic chance to promote your brand, elevate team morale, and create genuine connections with your audience.
Small business owners, marketers, HR professionals, event planners, and people teams, you’re in the right place! In this blog, we’ve compiled a year-long calendar of holidays related to business or entrepreneurship that you can use to plan events, marketing campaigns, or internal initiatives.
And here’s a simple way to make every celebration more memorable: video. Video content offers an engaging way to bring your message to life, whether you’re energizing your internal teams, reaching new customers, or educating your audience. To make it even easier, we’ve provided links to our free video templates for many of the top business holidays. Just pick your favorite and create a professional video in minutes, no experience required.
Check out Animoto’s full template library for even more promos, presentations, event invitations and more. Or, jump right in and find the next business-related holiday to add to your calendar!
explore around or skip to a specific month
2025 Business-Type Holidays by Month:
January 2025 business-related holidays
- January 1: New Year's Day
- January 4: National Trivia Day
- January 7: Orthodox Christmas Day
- January 8: Show and Tell at Work Day
- January 13: Clean Off Your Desk Day
- January 14: Orthodox New Year
- January 16: Get to Know Your Customers Day
- January 16: Mentoring Day
- January 18: National Use Your Gift Card Day
- January 20: Martin Luther King Jr. Day
- January 26: Australia Day
- January 27: Community Manager Appreciation Day
- January 27: Better Business Communication Day
- January 28: Data Privacy Day
- January 28: Speak Up and Succeed Day
- January 29: Minority Entrepreneur Day
- January 31: National Have Fun At Work Day
February 2025 business-related holidays
- Full Month: Black History Month
- February 9: Super Bowl Sunday
- February 11: International Day of Women and Girls in Science
- February 14: Valentine’s Day
- February 17: Presidents’ Day
- February 20: Leadership Day
- February 28: First day of Ramadan (Until March 30)
March 2025 business-related holidays
- Full Month: Women’s History Month
- March 4: World Engineers Day
- March 7: Employee Appreciation Day
- March 8: International Women's Day
- March 11: Organize Your Home Office Day
- March 12: Working Moms Day
- March 14: Pi Day
- March 14: Freelancers Day
- March 15: Essential Workers Day
- March 15: World Speech Day
- March 17: St. Patrick's Day
- March 20: First Day of Spring (Northern Hemisphere)
- March 20: Companies That Care Day
- March 21: Elimination of Racial Discrimination Day
- March 21: Arbor Day
- March 22: Earth Hour (8:30 PM)
- March 29: National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day
- March 30: Daylight Savings
- March 31: International Transgender Day of Visibility
April 2025 business-related holidays
- Full Month: National Autism Awareness Month
- Full Month: Celebrate Diversity Month
- April 1: Fun at Work Day
- April 4: Walk to Work Day
- April 7: World Health Day
- April 12: Passover Begins
- April 15: Tax Day
- April 20: Easter Sunday
- April 21: International Creativity and Innovation Day
- April 22: Earth Day
- April 23: Administrative Professionals Day
- April 24: Take our Children to Work Day
- April 28: World Day for Safety and Health at Work
May 2025 business-related holidays
- Full Month: Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month
- Full Month: Mental Health Awareness Month
- May 1: May Day
- May 1: International Workers' Day
- May 4: Mother’s Day
- May 4-10: National Small Business Week
- May 5: Cinco de Mayo
- May 7: Skilled Trades Day
- May 10: National Small Business Day
- May 10: World Fair Trade Day
- May 14: National Receptionists Day
- May 15: Global Accessibility Awareness Day
- May 16: Virtual Assistants Day
- May 17: National Armed Forces Day
- May 19: Victoria Day (Canada)
- May 20: HR Professionals Day
- May 26: Memorial Day (United States)
- May 30: National Creativity Day
June 2025 business-related holidays
- June: Pride Month
- June 2: Leave The Office Early Day
- June 5: World Environment Day
- June 6: Higher Education Day
- June 12: World Day Against Child Labour
- June 14: Global Wellness Day
- June 15: Father’s Day
- June 19: Juneteenth
- June 20: World Productivity Day
- June 20: Take Your Dog to Work Day
- June 23: National Family Owned & Operated Businesses Day (US)
- June 26: National Work from Home Day
- June 27: Micro, Small, and Medium Sized Enterprises Day
- June 27: Industrial Workers of The World Day
- June 30: World Social Media Day
- June 30: Single Mompreneur Day
July 2025 business-related holidays
- July 1: Canada Day
- July 4: U.S. Independence Day
- July 5: Workaholics Day
- July 6: First Day of NAIDOC (National Aborigines and Islanders Day Observance Committee) Week
- July 25: Hire a Veteran Day
- July 26: Disability Independence Day
- July 31: National Intern Day (US)
August 2025 business-related holidays
- All month: Black Business Month
- August 1: Startup Day Across America
- August 4: Single Working Women’s Day
- August 7: Professional Speakers Day
- August 8: Digital Nomad Day
- August 9: International Coworking Day
- August 15: National Back To School Prep Day
- August 16: Independent Worker Day
- August 16: Work From Home for Wellness Day
- August 17: National Nonprofit Day (US)
- August 19: World Humanitarian Day
- August 26: Women’s Equality Day
September 2025 business-related holidays
- September 1: Back to School (Actual date may vary by region)
- September 1: Labor Day (U.S.)
- September 3: Global Talent Acquisition Day
- September 5: International Day of Charity
- September 13: Programmers Day (International)
- September 16: Working Parents Day
- September 16: IT Professionals Day
- September 18: Global Company Culture Day
- September 22: First Day of Fall (Northern Hemisphere)
- September 22: Business Women's Day
- September 27: World Tourism Day
- September 30: International Podcast Day
October 2025 business-related holidays
- Full Month: Breast Cancer Awareness Month
- Full Month: Global Diversity Awareness Month
- October 3: National Techies Day
- October 4: Improve Your Office Day
- October 6-10: Customer Service Week
- October 10: World Mental Health Day
- October 13: Indigenous Peoples’ Day (United States)
- October 16: Boss Day
- October 20: World Statistics Day
- October 31: Halloween
- October 31: Diwali
November 2025 business-related holidays
- Full Month: Native American Heritage Month
- November 1: All Saints’ Day
- November 2: Día de los Muertos / Day of the Dead
- November 5: International Stress Awareness Day
- November 6: National Team Manager Day
- November 6: Project Management Day
- November 8: National STEM/STEAM Day
- November 10: World Science Day for Peace and Development
- November 10: Accounting Day
- November 11: Remembrance Day
- November 11: Veterans Day (US)
- November 18: National Entrepreneurs Day
- November 19: Women's Entrepreneurship Day
- November 27: Thanksgiving (US)
- November 28: Black Friday
- November 29: Small Business Saturday (US)
- November 30: Native Women’s Equal Pay Day
December 2025 business-related holidays
- Full Month: Universal Human Rights Month
- December 1: Cyber Monday
- December 2: Giving Tuesday
- December 3: International Day of Persons with Disabilities
- December 4: Extraordinary Work Team Recognition Day
- December 5: International Volunteer Day
- December 10: Human Rights Day
- December 11: App Day
- December 14: National Free Shipping Day
- December 14: Hanukkah begins
- December 20: International Human Solidarity Day
- December 21: Winter Solstice
- December 24: Christmas Eve
- December 25: Christmas Day
- December 26: Boxing Day (UK)
- December 26: Kwanzaa begins
- December 26: National Thank You Note Day
- December 31: New Year’s Eve
Promote your business holidays with video
Now that you have a complete list of holidays related to business and entrepreneurship, you have a lot of opportunities to celebrate! Whether you want to wish your employees a happy holiday, host an online or in-person event, or promote a seasonal sale, Animoto can help.
Animoto makes video creation fast and simple for everyone. With hundreds of video templates designed just for small businesses and tons of drag-and-drop tools, you can create a video in minutes. Explore our full library of free video templates and learn more about using video for internal comms and marketing on our blog.
Happy video making!