This is the story about a man, a dog…and his wife and 11-year-old daughter. Meet the Holcombes. Traveling all around North America, this family is truly living life to the fullest — on their own terms. We’re thrilled to come along on their adventure…well, in spirit that is. As the Holcombes’ video sponsor, we’ll cheer them on from the sidelines as they document their incredible adventures in a series of Animoto videos.

Read more about their motivation for setting off on this journey, in their own words:

We are a family of three: Peter, Kathy, and Abby, age 11 (four if you count our dog, Tucker), from Boulder, Colorado. In 2014, we sold our home and moved our family and photography business into an RV and hit the road in search of a simpler life focused on spending more time together as a family, doing the things we love. Since then, we’ve been to over 40 states, covered 50,000 miles and have had the time of our lives whitewater kayaking, rock climbing, and photographing in the most spectacular locations throughout North America.

In 2016, we have set our sights on a new mission: in celebration of the centennial of the National Park Service, we’re embarking on a 40-stop tour exploring National Parks and other public lands across the US, and are focused on experiencing what makes each park great. We’ll be backpacking through Great Smoky Mountains National Park in the fall, kayak fishing in Dry Tortugas National Park in the winter, and rock climbing in Yosemite National Park in the summer — just a few of the exciting adventures we have planned.

We hope that through our stories, images, and videos, we can show that family adventure is not only possible, but a great way to spend time together. We call this mission “Famagogo” and hope it’ll inspire you to get out with your own family and explore all the great wild places in your neck of the woods and beyond. So if you see us out there, somewhere down the trail, be sure to say hello and share your own adventures with us.

Follow the Holcombes on their epic journey on Facebook, Instagram, and on their website.