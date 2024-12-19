30 Employee Anniversary Messages to Show Your Appreciation

In an age when employee tenure continues to shrink, celebrating work anniversaries can have an increasingly powerful impact. Research shows that regular recognition and appreciation can have a 366% increase in the sense of fulfillment and a 208% increase in the sense of community–two huge indicators of employee retention.

If you’re here, that means you’re looking for the perfect anniversary message for your employees or colleagues. We’ve got you covered! Here are 30 professional and funny employee anniversary messages to add to your next card or better yet, video.

Employee anniversary messages from a manager

These quotes are a bit more buttoned up than the funny messages below, but they can make your employees feel truly appreciated. These quotes turn the spotlight towards your employee’s impact and achievements in the workplace.

Choose the one that best reflects your admiration and appreciation and add it to a happy anniversary video or card from you and the team.

"Congratulations on your work anniversary! Your dedication and hard work have made a significant impact on our team. Here's to many more years of success together."

"Happy anniversary! Your contributions to the team have been invaluable, and I’m proud of everything you’ve accomplished. Keep up the great work."

"It’s been a pleasure watching you grow and succeed in your role. Thank you for your commitment and dedication. Looking forward to your continued success with us."

"Happy work anniversary! Your professional growth and exceptional performance are a testament to your hard work. We’re lucky to have you on the team."

"On your anniversary with the company, I want to express my gratitude for your outstanding work. Your efforts are truly appreciated, and we look forward to your continued success."

"Congratulations on reaching this milestone! Your contributions have been essential to our team's achievements, and we are excited to see what you will accomplish in the years to come."

"Wishing you a happy work anniversary! Your dedication and commitment to excellence make a real difference. I’m grateful for everything you do."

"It’s been a pleasure working alongside you. Your hard work, enthusiasm, and positive attitude have been a true asset to the team. Happy anniversary."

"Congratulations on your anniversary with us! Your professionalism and dedication are an inspiration. We’re grateful for all that you do for our team."

"Happy anniversary! Your growth within the company is a testament to your hard work, talent, and drive. Here’s to many more years of success."

Work anniversary messages from a colleague

Here are some examples of messages to congratulate your coworker on their work anniversary!

"Happy work anniversary! It's been a pleasure working with you. Your positivity and teamwork make every project easier and more enjoyable."

"Wishing you a fantastic anniversary! I truly appreciate the support and guidance you’ve given me over the years. Here’s to many more!"

"Happy anniversary! Working with you has been a rewarding experience. You always go above and beyond, and I’ve learned so much from you."

"Congratulations on another year with the company! I’m grateful to work with someone as dedicated and inspiring as you."

"Cheers to your work anniversary! Your commitment and hard work are always evident. You make the workplace better every day."

"Happy anniversary! It’s a pleasure to work alongside you and see your dedication and passion for what you do. Here’s to many more years!"

"Wishing you a wonderful anniversary! It’s been so great to have you as a colleague. Your hard work and positivity are truly appreciated."

"Happy anniversary! You make work a much better place with your energy and hard work. I’m so glad to be on the same team as you."

"Cheers to your work anniversary! I’ve learned so much from working with you, and I’m so lucky to be on your team!"

"Congratulations on your anniversary! Your dedication, kindness, and work ethic are truly inspiring. Thanks for being my work bestie!"

Funny employee anniversary messages (SFW)

Share a fun and lighthearted message with your coworker to celebrate their work anniversary! These messages are all safe for work and sure to bring a smile to their face, or at least a smiley emoji.

"Happy work anniversary! If work were a reality show, you'd definitely be the fan favorite. Keep up the amazing work."

"Congrats on another year of surviving the daily grind! Here's to many more years of questionable coffee and questionable meetings."

"Happy anniversary! You’ve officially survived another year with us. Don’t worry, there’s cake (or at least, that’s what they tell me)."

"Congratulations on your work anniversary! I think it’s safe to say we’ve all learned a lot from you, like how to use ChatGPT to do ev... I mean, how to be efficient."

"Happy anniversary! Thanks for keeping it together for us all year—no one else can juggle as many tasks as you do."

"Cheers to another year of tolerating us all! We couldn't have made it through without your charm and endless supply of coffee."

"Happy anniversary! You're like the office superhero—only your superpower is surviving endless meetings and awkward Zoom calls."

"Congratulations on your work anniversary! You’re one year closer to that ‘office legend’ status, and only one year behind me. ;)"

"Happy anniversary! You’ve been here so long, you’re practically part of the furniture. Let’s celebrate with cake (and maybe a little less work)."

"Congrats on your anniversary! You’ve officially been here long enough to know where all the office snacks are hidden. Here's to many more years of 'secret' snack stashes."

Turn your message into an anniversary video

So now you know what to say, but how do you actually deliver your message in a memorable way? Employee anniversary videos are the answer! These videos allow you to share your congratulations and appreciation with a personal touch that makes the message stand out.

Whether it's through a heartfelt message, a montage of team highlights, or even a funny skit, an anniversary video can capture the essence of your gratitude in a dynamic and engaging way. With the right tools, creating a professional-looking video is easy, and it’s an excellent way to celebrate your coworker’s milestone.

how to make an employee anniversary video with Animoto

Creating happy anniversary videos is easy and takes little to no more work than a regular card would! That’s all thanks to Animoto’s free video templates. Once you create one employee anniversary video, you can use it as a custom reusable template that will be ready to go for every employee anniversary to come.

Step 1: Grab a template

To make your own video in minutes, first use the template linked below or get started from scratch.

Step 2: Add your photos

Now for the photos! Upload a picture or two of your employee and your team. Then, just drag and drop it into your video.

Step 3: Share your message

Copy and paste one of the employee anniversary messages from above to make your video personalized and memorable! Then, swap out the placeholder text with their name and anniversary year.

Pro tip: You can add personalized messages from the rest of your team to your video too! Just ask them to share their message then copy and paste it in. It’s that easy!

Step 4: Add your brand

If you want to make it even more special and on-brand, you can change the colors and font to match your company’s brand. Then you’ll have it all ready to go for the next employee anniversary down the line.

Step 5: Share and celebrate

Last but not least, it’s time to share! Download your video to send directly to your employee, play in your next all-hands meeting, or post in a shared Slack channel. That’s all it takes to make your employee’s next anniversary extra special, and make them feel more appreciated than ever.

Happy video making!