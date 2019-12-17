January Social Holidays to Celebrate with Video

If you’ve resolved to create more marketing videos in 2020, you’ve come to the right place. Each month, all year long, we’ll be sharing the social holidays that you should be aware of. You’ll also find examples and templates to jog your imagination and give you a headstart on the creation process.

First up, January! Check out the list below to see which holidays could apply to your business and help you stand out on social. Then keep reading for ideas and the templates you can use to bring those ideas to life.

January Social Holidays

January 1, 2020: New Year’s Day

January Video Ideas & Examples

Set the tone for your year with a full calendar in the month of January. Check out these examples for videos that you can make in minutes.

New Year’s Day

Kick off 2020 by wishing your customers a happy new year. If you’re a fitness or other goal-oriented brand, now’s the time to capitalize on resolution season!

Get to Know Your Customers Day

Get to know your customers on Get to Know Your Customers Day! Drum up engagement on your social channels with a feed video or a Story that asks your customers a question about themselves. Keep it simple to encourage as many responses as possible.

You can also use the IG Story poll sticker to make participation especially straightforward. You may even learn a little something about your audience while you’re at it!

We created the example below using our iOS app for IG Story creation—the Animoto: Social Video Editor app.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Celebrate Martin Luther King’s legacy by sharing one of his quotes that holds particular meaning for you.

We have a number of quote-based templates that you can start from. The example below was created using our Motivational Quote template.

Compliment Day

There’s more than one direction that you can go in on Compliment Day. One way to go is with a well-deserved pat on the back with a compilation of positive reviews from your customers. Alternatively, take the opportunity to throw out some compliments of your own to some of your favorite customers.

Lunar New Year

If your business is taking part in a Lunar New Year event, create a promotional video to help spread the word on social. If you have any expertise to offer, like a traditional recipe or decoration, break out the camera for a tutorial video.

If none of the above applies to your business, you can still celebrate the holiday by wishing your customers a happy lunar new year.

Ready to get started?

Each business has its own approach to social media. Start by creating a few of the videos we mentioned in this post, and you’ll be well on your way to a fully-stocked content calendar.

For more video inspiration, as well as feedback on your work from fellow video creators, join our private Facebook group, the Animoto Social Video Marketing Community.