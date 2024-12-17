Rewind 2024: Animoto's Year in Review

As the year draws to a close, we’re raising a toast to YOU—our incredible community of creators who made 2024 a year to remember. Whether you were crafting heartfelt holiday videos, dazzling your audience with professional-grade promos, or sharing everyday moments that matter most, this year was all about your creativity coming to life with Animoto.
This year wasn’t just about video creation; it was about you connecting with your audience, celebrating milestones, and making an impact—all with the power of video. So, let’s rewind the tape and relive some of the standout moments and stats that made this year so special.
Here’s how 2024 looked through the lens of Animoto!
Video creation basics by the numbers
From choosing the perfect template to mastering key features, here’s a glimpse all all the video creation basics you used to bring your stories to life.
- 2,389,668 videos created… and counting!
- 18,449,686 Blocks created
- 378,750 media frames used
And that’s just since our launch in August!
2,281,651 elements added
It was used 279,094 times!
2024 by the templates
91 new templates created
That makes over 400!
91 new templates created (now 400+ total!)
top business templates
1. Book Trailer
2. Promote your Business
3. Company About Us
4. Digital Album
5. New Real Estate Listing
Top consumer templates
1. Self-Introduction
2. In Loving Memory
3. Birthday Fun
4. Wedding Slideshow
5. Class of 2024
Most popular songs of 2024
- Floating (Instrumental) – Diego Martinez
- Take You There (Instrumental) – Daddy’s the Engine
- 90 Days with Animals (Instrumental) – Gor Mkhitarian
- You Lift Me Up (Hot AC Mix Instrumental) – Mikey Wax
- Block Party (Instrumental) – Sunny Kang
- Take It In (Instrumental) – Adrienne O
- Nothing Hours (Instrumental) – Align in Time
- 10,000 Lakes – Ryan Shupe & The Rubberband
- Happy Birthday (Extended Party Version) – Rob Danson
- Chasing Rainbows (Instrumental) – Sean Yukon
And counting! Thanks for creating with us
Now it’s your turn to shine! Create your own year-in-review video to celebrate your business wins, reflect on milestones, or share your favorite moments from 2024.
And don’t forget to check out our What’s New blog, where you’ll find all the latest features and improvements we’ve rolled out to make your video creation experience better than ever. Here’s to even more creativity and connection in the year ahead—let’s make 2025 unforgettable!