Rewind 2024: Animoto's Year in Review

As the year draws to a close, we’re raising a toast to YOU—our incredible community of creators who made 2024 a year to remember. Whether you were crafting heartfelt holiday videos, dazzling your audience with professional-grade promos, or sharing everyday moments that matter most, this year was all about your creativity coming to life with Animoto.

This year wasn’t just about video creation; it was about you connecting with your audience, celebrating milestones, and making an impact—all with the power of video. So, let’s rewind the tape and relive some of the standout moments and stats that made this year so special.

Here’s how 2024 looked through the lens of Animoto!

Video creation basics by the numbers

From choosing the perfect template to mastering key features, here’s a glimpse all all the video creation basics you used to bring your stories to life.

2,389,668 videos created… and counting!

18,449,686 Blocks created

378,750 media frames used

And that’s just since our launch in August!

2,281,651 elements added

It was used 279,094 times!

2024 by the templates

91 new templates created

That makes over 400!

91 new templates created (now 400+ total!)

top business templates

1. Book Trailer

2. Promote your Business

3. Company About Us

4. Digital Album

5. New Real Estate Listing

Top consumer templates

1. Self-Introduction

2. In Loving Memory

3. Birthday Fun

4. Wedding Slideshow

5. Class of 2024

Most popular songs of 2024

Floating (Instrumental) – Diego Martinez

Take You There (Instrumental) – Daddy’s the Engine

90 Days with Animals (Instrumental) – Gor Mkhitarian

You Lift Me Up (Hot AC Mix Instrumental) – Mikey Wax

Block Party (Instrumental) – Sunny Kang

Take It In (Instrumental) – Adrienne O

Nothing Hours (Instrumental) – Align in Time

10,000 Lakes – Ryan Shupe & The Rubberband

Happy Birthday (Extended Party Version) – Rob Danson

Chasing Rainbows (Instrumental) – Sean Yukon

And counting! Thanks for creating with us

Now it’s your turn to shine! Create your own year-in-review video to celebrate your business wins, reflect on milestones, or share your favorite moments from 2024.

And don’t forget to check out our What’s New blog, where you’ll find all the latest features and improvements we’ve rolled out to make your video creation experience better than ever. Here’s to even more creativity and connection in the year ahead—let’s make 2025 unforgettable!

