While we continue to work on making our insides even better with faster rendering and HD videos (two weeks away!), we’ve started to give our exterior a bit of a facelift.

Starting today, we’re introducing an updated Flash player with cleaner controls and a few exciting improvements. Check out some of our new good looks:

We’ve got an updated video clip editor, a new music control for the starting point of your song, and a cleaner, sleeker video player.

We’re also rolling out exciting new video resolutions over the next few weeks, so instead of the letters “HQ” in the bottom-right of your hi-res video, you’ll see the actual resolution.

Not a bad start to the new year, eh?

Try it yourself, create a video!