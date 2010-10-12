Enter a Video Making Contest with Bon Jovi’s Album “It’s My Life”

How awesome is it that Bon Jovi is using Animoto to celebrate their new Greatest Hits album?

More than honored, we’re beyond excited to offer Bon Jovi and Animoto fans the chance to make videos with four of Bon Jovi’s most iconic songs. Contest or not, this is a special opportunity.

Visit the Bon Jovi contest page for full contest details.

In a nutshell, here’s what you need to know:

Every two weeks starting today, a different Bon Jovi mega-hit will be unlocked for you to use in an Animoto video. Make the best video using that song, and win two tickets to a concert. Easy.

There are four songs, so four chances to win. At the end of the eight weeks, one overall winner will receive a signed, gold Bon Jovi record.

The action starts with the ever-so-awesome “Livin’ On A Prayer.” Running through December 8th, the contest will also serve up “It’s My Life,” “Blaze of Glory” and “We Weren’t Born to Follow.” Four great reasons to crank out amazing videos.

What’s more, through the Bon Jovi contest page, each new song comes with a free full-length video credit – even if you’re already using Animoto.

Each song is only live for two weeks, so check our blog or the Bon Jovi contest page for access to the newest track.

Visit the Bon Jovi contest page for full details or to get started.

Happy video making!

Make your video now!