Video-Generating Web Application Animoto Introduces Groundbreaking MP4 Download Capability

Animoto Downloads Let Users Have Complete Control of Their Video Files Offline, to Store on Their Computers, Synch to Mobile Devices and Upload to Video Sharing Sites

Animoto (animoto.com), the web application that automatically generates professionally produced videos from user-selected images and music, today released Animoto Downloads, the first video download service of its kind. With the visual energy of a music video and the emotional impact of a movie trailer, Animoto videos can now be saved as MP4 video files on Macs or PCs, at no additional cost.

“Animoto is a very easy-to-use web application that allows anyone to create amazingly rich, professional-quality videos to capture and share experiences from their lives,” said Brad Jefferson, CEO & Co-Founder of Animoto. “Animoto’s download capability gives users full access to their video creations and the freedom to share them whenever and however they want, even when they aren’t connected to the Internet.”

Downloaded videos are formatted as MP4s (using the H.264 compression standard) and work seamlessly on Macs and PCs. Once downloaded, the Animoto videos can be synched to mobile devices such as the iPhone or uploaded to video sharing sites such as YouTube. To download a full-length Animoto video, users click on the download link after their video has finished rendering. The capability is provided at no additional cost for full-length Animoto videos.

Launched publicly in August 2007 by former TV and film producers, Animoto uses high-end motion design and music-analyzing technology to make it easy for users to automatically create professionally-produced videos from their images and music. Animoto videos are produced in widescreen format and can be emailed, embedded on social network sites like Facebook and MySpace, and now downloaded. Animoto is the first video-generating web application to give users the ability to download their creations in the form of a high-quality MP4 file. Unlike Flash-based services, Animoto uses its own proprietary system to render videos with motion design of uniquely strong production value.

The heart of Animoto is its newly developed patent-pending Cinematic A.I. technology that thinks like an actual director and editor. It analyzes and combines user-selected images and music with the same sophisticated post-production skills and techniques that are used in television and film. The technology takes into account every nuance of a song — the genre, song structure, energy, rhythm, instrumentation, and vocals. No two videos are ever the same. Even videos generated with an identical set of images and music will each have a completely distinct set of motion designs.