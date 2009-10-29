Life.com Partners With Animoto To Present Online Video Galleries

Animoto video creation platform powers LIFE.com to allow users to enjoy photo galleries in video format; Animoto users can now incorporate some of the world’s most iconic imagery into their own personal videos

LIFE.com today announced that it will now feature animated video galleries of some of its most iconic and powerful photography, including collections featuring Marilyn Monroe and the first lunar landing, powered by video creation platformAnimoto. Through its partnership with Animoto, users will now have access to certain LIFE.com photo galleries in video format, letting them experience some of the world’s most classic moments, amazing places and stunning photography in a whole new way – animated and accompanied by synchronized, hand-selected music to heighten the images’ emotional impact. This is the first time LIFE.com will feature video on its site, which currently includes curated photo galleries in several categories, including news, entertainment and sports.

In addition, LIFE.com will provide Animoto with more than 100 wholly-owned images from the LIFE Image Collection archives for users to incorporate into their own Animoto videos. Animoto lets anyone quickly and easily create professional-quality videos from their own photos, video clips, music and text. Through this partnership, users can combine classic LIFE images with their own personal photography to create truly unique videos that can be shared with family and friends through email, blogs, YouTube, Twitter, social networks and mobile devices.

“The mission of LIFE.com has always been to share great photography and allow users to ‘see their world’ through these images. We are thrilled to expand on this mission by partnering with Animoto and allowing users to view these galleries in video format, giving an added layer to the user experience with music and motion,” explained LIFE.com President, Andrew Blau.

Beginning today, LIFE.com is making a number of videos available on the site, including “Victory in Japan Day,” “Classic NY Yankees,” “Steve McQueen,” “Grace Kelly’s Wedding,” “LIFE Goes to France” and Martin Luther King’s “1963 March on Washington.” Other videos will be added throughout the year.

Visitors to LIFE.com will be able to share Animoto video galleries with friends by e-mail and by posting to social networking sites, including Facebook and Twitter.

“The LIFE brand is known for iconic photography and we’re honored that LIFE.com is trusting Animoto’s video creation platform to communicate the stories of their beautiful photo galleries in video format,” said Brad Jefferson, CEO & co-founder of Animoto. “We’re equally excited that LIFE.com is making LIFE photos available on Animoto.com to enhance users’ ability to tell stories through their Animoto videos.”

About LIFE.com

LIFE.com, the largest collection of professional photography available online, is produced through a joint venture with Time Inc. and Getty Images. The web site pairs both companies’ expansive photo collections featuring both rarely seen and iconic photos from the 1850s through today. More than 8 million photos are featured on the site with approximately 3,000 new photos from Getty Images added daily.

