Animoto Receives Funding From Amazon.com

Animoto, the web application that lets users quickly and easily create personalized, professional-quality videos from their own photos and music, today announced that the company has received funding from Amazon.com. The heart of Animoto is its Cinematic Artificial Intelligence technology that thinks like an actual director and editor, using the same sophisticated post-production skills and techniques that are used in television and film. Users upload photos, choose a song and Animoto takes care of the rest, returning a unique video orchestration with the visual energy of a music video and the emotional impact of a movie trailer. The Animoto.com website, launched in August 2007, currently has over 160,000 registered users and over 7.5% of those users have paid for premium services.

“In our first eight months, we’ve helped make photo sharing fun again,” said Brad Jefferson, CEO & Co-founder of Animoto. “Now we’re ready to accelerate our team growth and product development to establish Animoto as the ubiquitous rendering platform for generating high-production value video from images and music. We are delighted to find in Amazon.com an investor who believes in our vision.”

Animoto’s Facebook application is the first of many offerings that leverages the Animoto platform. Released in March 2008, the Animoto Videos Facebook application has quickly become one of the most popular applications on Facebook with over 750,000 users. To accommodate its dramatic growth, Animoto has relied on Amazon Web Services for all of its technical infrastructure needs.

“Animoto has a very smart team with an innovative approach to helping people create personalized, high production videos for the web,” said Jeff Blackburn, Senior Vice President for Business Development, Amazon.com. “As a customer of our Amazon Web Services business, Animoto shared with us the success they’ve had recently with their Facebook application, and we think this is just the beginning.”

In recent months, Animoto won the Web Award in the “Film/TV” category at the 2008 SXSW Interactive festival, where they also announced a YouTube music video production tool, and a Music Submission Program as a way for bands and artists to feature and promote their music on Animoto. While it’s free for Animoto users to create 30-second Animoto videos, the company currently earns revenue by offering premium services which allow users to create extended-length Animoto videos and download their Animoto videos in MP4 format.

The founders of Animoto Productions include veterans of the entertainment industry who share a passion for helping people share their stories and express themselves through online media by innovating technologies in the field of video production. Animoto Productions, founded in August 2006, is based in New York City with an office in San Francisco.

