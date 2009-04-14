Animoto Nominated for Best in Services & Applications in the 13th Annual Webby Awards

Video creation platform Animoto announced today that it has been nominated in the category of Best in the Services & Applications in the 13th Annual Webby Awards. Hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by the New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international award honoring excellence on the Internet.

Animoto lets anyone create dynamic, professional-quality videos online from their own photos and music. The heart of Animoto is its Cinematic Artificial Intelligence technology that thinks like an actual director and editor using the same sophisticated post-production skills and techniques that are used in television and film. The technology takes into account every nuance of a song: the genre, song structure, energy, rhythm, instrumentation, and vocals. Videos are produced in widescreen format, can be emailed, embedded on websites and social networks, shared on mobile devices, and downloaded in DVD-quality formats for display on computers, televisions, and even large projection screens.

“Nominees like Animoto are setting the standard for innovation and creativity on the Internet” said David-Michel Davies, executive director of the Webby Awards. “It is an incredible achievement to be selected among the best from the nearly 10,000 entries we received this year.”

As a nominee, Animoto is also eligible to win a Webby People’s Voice Award, which is voted online by the global Web community. From now until April 30th, Animoto fans can cast their votes in The Webby People’s Voice Awards

Winners will be announced on May 5th, 2009 and honored at a star-studded ceremony in New York City on June 8th hosted by Seth Meyers. Winners will be able to share one of the Webby’s famous five-word speeches with the world. Past Webby Award winners – and their speeches – include Al Gore (“Please don’t recount this vote.”), Beastie Boys (“Can anyone fix my computer?”), and Stephen Colbert (“Me. Me. Me. Me. Me.”).

The Webby Awards is presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, a 650-person judging academy whose members include Internet co-inventor Vinton Cerf, R/GA’s Chief Bob Greenberg, “Simpson’s” creator Matt Groening, Arianna Huffington, and Harvey Weinstein.

