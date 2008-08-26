Animoto Launches Out of Beta & Celebrates First Year Milestone

Award-winning video creation platform gains int’l following with over 4M unique videos produced.

Animoto, the award-winning video creation platform, today launches out of beta to celebrate its first anniversary, marking a year of significant business growth and technological innovation. Since its launch in August 2007, more than 250,000 users in over 200 countries have registered with Animoto.com, and, to date, the Animoto platform has been used to create 4 million videos that have been viewed over 50 million times on Animoto.com, blogs, social network sites, video sharing sites and web sites around the world.

In its first 12 months of public beta, Animoto has announced several additions to its platform, continually working to make it quicker, easier and more accessible for people to create and view personalized, professional-quality videos made from their images and music. Animoto’s Facebook application launched in March 2008 and quickly grew to over 2 million users, becoming the most popular Facebook application in July by percentage of active users. Over the course of the past year, Animoto also launched hi-res video downloads, a music submission program, integration into YouTube, and sites optimized specifically for business and education professionals. Though the creation of short-form videos is free, more than 10% of Animoto.com users pay for premium services, which range from feature-length video creation and DVD-quality downloads to annual subscriptions for advanced features.

“We launched Animoto a year ago with the simple goal of allowing anyone to create professional-looking video content with a click of a button” said Brad Jefferson, CEO & Co-founder of Animoto. “We were tired and bored of seeing uninspiring slideshows online that suck the life out of photos rather than enhance the emotions in them. The problem is that it requires expensive software, extensive training and lots of time to turn your photos and music into video of high production value. With Animoto, it’s free, simple and requires hardly any time at all.”

Created by entertainment industry veterans, the heart of Animoto is its patent-pending Cinematic Artificial Intelligence technology that thinks like an actual director and editor, using the same sophisticated post-production skills and techniques that are used in television and film. Users simply upload images and pick a song, and then Animoto takes care of the rest, returning a unique video orchestration with the visual energy of a music video and the emotional impact of a movie trailer. Once created, Animoto videos can be emailed, uploaded to video sharing sites like YouTube, shared on social networks like MySpace and Facebook, viewed on mobile devices like the iPhone, and even downloaded in DVD-quality formats for display on large televisions or projector screens.

Animoto has received broad industry recognition in the entertainment, technology and business arenas, winning awards such as the Web Award for the “Film/TV” category at the 2008 SXSW Interactive Festival, the Audience Choice award for best “Creation” startup at the Under the Radar Conference produced by Dealmaker Media, and the best new product in the “Entertainment & Media” category at the American Business awards. Since launch, Animoto has announced several additions to its platform.