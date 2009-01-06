Animoto Application for the iPhone Now Available in the iTunes App Store

New free application lets users turn their iPhone photos into professional-quality music videos to collect and share.

Animoto, the video creation platform that lets users quickly and easily create professional-quality videos from their own photos and music, today announced the availability of its application for the iPhone and iPod Touch, in time for the 2009 MacWorld Conference & Expo. Free to download from the iTunes App Store, the application lets users automatically transform their iPhone photos into high-quality, professional-style music videos that capture the immediate, on-the-spot energy of events, travel and other memorable moments. Once created, videos can be shared and watched both on the iPhone and regular web browsers.

“The iPhone is the perfect mobile device for viewing and sharing an Animoto video” said Brad Jefferson, CEO & Co-founder of Animoto. “The Animoto iPhone app now allows users to create their Animoto videos from their iPhone without ever touching their computer. It’s like having a highly-paid professional video editor in your pocket.”

Similar to the functionality also available on Animoto.com, the Animoto iPhone application utilizes high-end motion design and music-analyzing technology to automatically create videos from users’ selected photos and music. Users can select up to sixteen photos on their iPhone, pick a song from Animoto’s music collection, and Animoto takes care of the rest, returning a unique video orchestration with the visual energy of a music video and the emotional impact of a movie trailer. Users can then remix their video into a wholly new piece or add it to their collection and start another one.

The Animoto iPhone was first introduced in the iTunes store on December 23, 2008, and in under two weeks has become a Top Free App within the Photography category.

“We’re very pleased with the initial reaction to the Animoto iPhone app and are already working on our next version which will increase the feature parity with Animoto.com” Jefferson said.

The heart of Animoto is its Cinematic Artificial Intelligence technology that thinks like an actual director and editor using the same sophisticated post-production skills and techniques that are used in television and film. The technology takes into account every nuance of a song: the genre, song structure, energy, rhythm, instrumentation, and vocals. No two videos are ever the same; even videos generated with an identical set of images and music will each have a completely distinct set of motion design. Videos are produced in widescreen format to utilize the full iPhone screen and can easily be shared through email.

The Animoto iPhone application is now available for free download in the iTunes App store. For more information and screenshots of the Animoto iPhone application, visit the iPhone page.