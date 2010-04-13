Animoto Announces ‘Animoto Collections’: Releases the first style in its inaugural collection: The Elements

Animoto, the video creation website that lets anyone quickly and easily create professional-quality videos from their own photos, video clips, music and text, today announced Animoto Collections, a new series of design themes to accompany and enhance the mood of Animoto videos. Animoto Collections launches with “The Elements,” and will continue with rollouts periodically.

Each collection will feature several styles and “Air,” released today, is the first of the four styles in the Elements collection. Water, Earth and Fire will be rolled-out in the coming weeks and the entire collection will be free to all Animoto users.

“Animoto videos are an inexpensive and easy way to relive the essence of experiences captured on camera,” said Brad Jefferson, CEO and co-founder of Animoto. “Animoto Collections allows consumers to take customization one step further by picking a video style to accentuate the narrative arc of the story told through photos, video, music and text.”

The Element Collection starts with Air: gentle winds buffet imagery through elegant sun-streaks and light, wispy clouds. The rest of the collection will include:

Water — Take the plunge! Images are immersed in the currents of the deep, drenching them in vibrant, fluid animation

Earth — A planetary picture proliferation! Photos bloom into space, an abstract homage to mother Earth

Fire — Some like it hot! Spicy heat, flames of passion, infernos of infatuation turn photos up a notch

The heart of Animoto is its Cinematic Artificial IntelligenceTM technology that thinks like an actual director and editor, using the same sophisticated post-production skills and techniques that are used in television and film. The technology takes into account every nuance of a song: the genre, song structure, energy, rhythm, instrumentation, and vocals. Videos are produced in widescreen format and can be emailed, embedded on any website, shared via social network and mobile device, or downloaded in DVD-quality formats for display on computers, televisions, and even large projection screens.

Thirty-second videos are free to create and share, while full-length videos cost $3. Annual subscriptions to create an unlimited number of full-length videos are $30. Users can also download videos in DVD-quality for $5 or order a physical DVD for $21.99.

For more information about Animoto’s Elements Collection please visit: https://animoto.com/styles/elements.