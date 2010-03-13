Animoto and Spin Media Team Up to Offer Prizes and Publication for Best Videos

Top new bands encouraging fans to create Animoto music videos for their latest hit tracks for chance to win $1000, publication on spin.com, SPIN magazine subscriptions and more.

Austin, TX – South by Southwest Interactive Conference

Animoto® (https://animoto.com), the video creation Web site that lets users quickly and easily create professional-quality videos from their photos and video clips, today announced that it is working with SPIN Media (https://spin.com), America’s premier music resource, to make it simple for music fans to get involved with promoting their favorite bands for a chance to win prizes.

From now until March 31, 2010, fans are encouraged to create and submit Animoto videos featuring songs from top established and up-and-coming bands for a chance to win $1000 and a spot on spin.com, or one of ten SPIN magazine subscriptions and All-Access passes to Animoto. In addition, the creators of the five most-viewed videos by March 17 will each win a pair of tickets to the Spin Party on March 19 at Stubb’s BBQ in Austin, with scheduled headliner HOLE giving their first US performance in 10 years.

Creating an Animoto video is simple, just upload photos and videos clips, add text, pick a song and Animoto automatically generates a unique, orchestrated, professional-looking video.

“Animoto is thrilled to team up with SPIN to find and promote some of the top emerging bands,” said Brad Jefferson, CEO & Co-founder of Animoto. “The power of Animoto is that fans can easily create TV-ready music videos in a matter of minutes and can then share the videos through social media. The process of creating and distributing music videos has never been easier.”

Fans will be instantly eligible to win when they create an Animoto video on the contest Web site that includes a song by one of ten 2010 emerging artists. Once generated, videos can be shared through email, blogs, personal Web sites, Facebook, MySpace and other social sites including YouTube. A panel of judges from Animoto and SPIN will choose the winning videos from a pool of the top 25 most viewed videos. Videos can be created and submitted at https://animoto.com/contests/spin.

“SPIN finds and covers the best new music in the world so our readers can discover and engage with musicians and their music in our magazine and online at spin.com,” said David Kuhn of SPIN. “We’re excited to team up with Animoto for this contest because Animoto’s video creation technology is a great tool for making professional-looking videos and, in this case, sharing some great music online.”

The contest is powered by Animoto’s new Partner Platform product called Quickstart. Quickstar allows websites to seamlessly connect and pass photos, video clips and music to Animoto as the first step in creating an Animoto video. In return, Animoto pays Quickstart partner sites for every new paying subscriber. Quickstart is easy and fast to setup, taking partner sites hours, not days, to implement. Already, brands like Pepsi Co., Bon Jovi and SmugMug have implemented Quickstart for promotional campaigns or to increase engagement. More information about Animoto Quickstart can be found at https://animoto.com/developer.

About Spin

Since 1985, SPIN has been known for giving the first national exposure to many of history’s most important recording artists. The publication has since expanded to be a monthly resource for all things prominent in music. Its leading web presence offers daily unique content and breaking news for readers and listeners through www.spin.com. SPIN celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2010.