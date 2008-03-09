Animoto Wins at the 2008 SXSW Interactive Web Awards

Animoto takes first prize in the Film/TV category at the SXSW Interactive Web Awards.

Animoto, the web application that lets users easily create personalized, professional-quality music videos from their own photos and music, took home the SXSW Web Award in the Film/TV category at the 11th annual South by Southwest (SXSW) Interactive Web Awards for their work on Animoto.com. Sponsored by Adobe, the SXSW Web Awards honored 20 of the top Web developers and designers chosen from hundreds of entries submitted across the world.

Eugene Mirman, a comedian, writer and filmmaker best known for his work on the hit HBO show, “Flight of The Concords,” and from Comedy Central’s “Premium Blend,” emceed the 2008 Ceremony, which named winners in 20 content categories, including “People’s Choice” and “Best of Show.”

The heart of Animoto is its Cinematic Artificial Intelligence technology that thinks like an actual director and editor using the same sophisticated post-production skills & techniques that are used in television and film. The technology takes into account every nuance of a song — the genre, song structure, energy, rhythm, instrumentation, and vocals. No two videos are the same. Even videos generated with an identical set of images and music will each have a completely distinct set of motion design.

“Our team is incredibly passionate about the Animoto user experience and the underlying technology that powers each unique Animoto video creation,” said Brad Jefferson, CEO and Co-founder of Animoto. “We launched Animoto.com just a months ago so feel we have a long way to go before we fully realize our vision for the service but we’ll cherish this industry recognition as a sign that we’re on the right path.”

“Each year we’re seeing an increase in the quality and creativity of entries to the Web Awards,” explained SXSW Web Awards Director, Shawn O’Keefe. “We congratulate all the 2008 Web Awards winners and look forward to following their success and stories in the future.”

About SXSW Interactive Festival

Scheduled March 7-11 in Austin, Texas, the 2008 SXSW Interactive Festival provides practical how-to information as well as unparalleled career inspiration, bringing together some of emerging technology’s most creative thinkers. The event features five days of keynote speeches, more than 120 panels, the SXSW Web Awards, the iF! Trade Show & Exhibition, the ScreenBurn Arcade, and dozens of exciting evening events.