Animoto Winner for Best Services and Application at 13th Annual Webby Awards

The 13th Annual Webby Awards today named Animoto as Best Services & Application of the year. Online voters also chose Animoto as the winner of the People’s Voice Award in the same category.

Animoto lets anyone create dynamic, professional-quality videos online from their own photos and music. The heart of Animoto is its Cinematic Artificial Intelligence technology that thinks like an actual director and editor using the same sophisticated post-production skills and techniques that are used in television and film. The technology takes into account every nuance of a song: the genre, song structure, energy, rhythm, instrumentation, and vocals. Videos are produced in widescreen format, can be emailed, embedded on websites and social networks, shared on mobile devices, and downloaded in DVD-quality formats for display on computers, televisions, and even large projection screens.

Animoto will be honored at a star-studded ceremony hosted by Saturday Night Live’s Seth Meyers on June 8th in New York City. On June 9th, fans will be able to watch the ceremony, including Animoto’s five-word speech, at the official Webby Awards YouTube Channel. A full list of both Webby Awards and People’s Voice Awards winners can be found at the Webby Awards.

Hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international award honoring excellence on the Internet, including websites, interactive advertising, online film and video, and mobile websites. The Webby Awards is presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, a 650-person judging academy whose members include Internet co-inventor Vint Cerf, R/GA’s Chief Bob Greenberg, “Simpsons” creator Matt Groening, Arianna Huffington and Harvey Weinstein.

“The Webby Awards honors the very best of the Internet” said David-Michel Davies, executive director of the Webby Awards. “Animoto’s achievement is a testament to the skill, ingenuity and vision of its creators.”

The 13th Annual Webby Awards received nearly 10,000 entries from over 60 countries and all 50 states.

“We are honored beyond words” said Brad Jefferson, CEO & Co-founder of Animoto.

Founded in 1996, The Webby Awards are known worldwide for its famous five-word speech limit. Past Webby Award winners and their speeches – include Al Gore (“Please don’t recount this vote”), Beastie Boys (“Can anyone fix my computer?”), and Stephen Colbert (“Me. Me. Me. Me. Me.”).