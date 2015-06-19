Why It’s Time to Step up Your Video Marketing Game

Our recent Online and Social Video Marketing study revealed that consumers are hungry for video. 4 times as many consumers would rather watch a video about a product than read about it; 1 in 4 consumers actually lose interest in a company if it doesn’t have video; and consumers are nearly 50% more likely to read email newsletters that include links to video. But if those stats weren’t enough to convince you, Cisco’s latest Visual Networking Index forecast confirms that it’s becoming imperative to advance your marketing game with video.

The case for doing video

According to Cisco’s forecast, “online video will account for 80 percent of consumer internet video traffic in 2019, up from 64 percent in 2014.” And that’s not all. Four years from now, it would take you over 5 million years to watch the amount of video streamed on the web in a single minute. Video is taking over the internet, and, as it becomes a larger part of the online experience, consumers will expect it even more than they do today.

The case for doing video well

With video becoming more prevalent online, it’s not only important to incorporate it into your marketing strategy, but it’s also important to do it well. As video consumption rises, so will the amount of video available for people to consume and, if you want to stand out from the crowd, you’ll have to make sure you’re creating compelling and engaging content.

It’s also important to note that not only is video consumption on the rise, but video consumption on mobile devices is on the rise, too. Cisco expects, “**Traffic from wireless and mobile devices will exceed traffic from wired devices by 2019.” **Today, 55 percent of consumers watch at least one video on mobile per week, according to our recent survey, and as mobile consumption grows, it’ll become increasingly important to optimize your videos for mobile viewing.

While there’s no way to know exactly what viewers in 2019 will find the most compelling and engaging, if you hop on the video bandwagon now, you’ll be able to hone your strategy based on results over time. Keep up to date with the latest trends in online video to ensure you’re optimizing your strategy for success.

