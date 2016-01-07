Getting Started With Business Video: 6 Questions to Ask Yourself

Is 2016 the year that you’ve resolved to finally start marketing your business with video? We know that the idea of video planning and video creation can be daunting, especially when you’re first starting out. That’s why we’ve put together a list of of six questions for you to ask yourself before you even start thinking about making your first video. These questions are designed to help you think through your strategy, figure out what’s doable for you, and ensure that you get started off on the right foot.

Note: While mulling these questions over in your head may be helpful, you’ll get the most out of this exercise if you actually write your answers down, so grab a pen and paper, or open up a document on your computer — you’ll thank us later!

1. Why do you want to start using video?

First things first: why do you want to start using video? You may have heard some of the impressive stats around video marketing — that video goes farther on Facebook, that one in four consumers loses interest in a company if it isn’t using video, or that video leads to higher conversion rates and increased average order value.

It’s clear that video is a powerful marketing tool, but what are your specific objectives when it comes to using video for your business? Here are some of the most popular video marketing objectives, according to a recent survey from Ascend2.

Understanding your objectives first is an integral step in planning out your video marketing strategy, from what types of videos you’ll make to where you’ll post them and how you’ll measure your results.

2. What will you make videos about?

Now it’s time to start thinking about what your videos will be about. The answer to this question will directly follow how you answered the previous question about your objectives, as different types of videos fulfill different types of goals.

For instance, if increasing sales is your primary objective, it would make sense for you to focus on videos that showcase your products and their various features. If customer education is most important to you, then you’ll probably want to start with videos addressing common FAQs. If you’re going for brand awareness, then you may want to start by making videos that showcase your expertise so that people who are searching for help, but may not know about your company, can find you.

To learn more about what types of videos work best for different goals, check out our blog post on determining your video marketing objectives.

3. What is your competition doing?

Do you know if your competitors are using video? If not, take a few minutes to open up a new tab and check out their websites, YouTube, and social profiles to find out. If they are using video, take some time to list out the things they’re doing well, as well as what you think they could do better. This research will help you go above and beyond when you start creating your own videos.

4. How much time do you have?

Posting regular content is a good way to drive traffic. That being said, not everyone has time to post a video every week, or even every month. Ask yourself, realistically, how much time you have to put into video marketing. Is it an hour a day? A couple of hours a week? One or two days a month? Don’t bite off more than you can chew by setting goals that are too lofty. Figure out how much time you can spare and then set your goals accordingly.

5. How will you make your videos?

When it comes to actually creating videos will you be doing it yourself? Will you have help from people you work with? Will you hire someone to create videos for you? Before you get started, make a list of the people who you know who may be able to contribute so that you have a better understanding of all of your resources.

It’s important to understand that video creation isn’t as complicated as you may think. In fact, you likely already have photos, videos, and text that you can use to create a video yourself today using an easy-to-use DIY video editing tool like Animoto.

6. How will you measure your results?

Finally, it’s important to think about how you’ll measure your success once you get started with video. This ties back to our first question about why you want to start using video in the first place. You’ll want to come up with metrics that will help you measure whether or not video is helping you achieve your objectives.

For instance, if you want to see how video is impacting sales, you may take a look at how conversion on product pages with video compares to product pages without video. If you are hoping to drive engagement, use Facebook Insights to take a look at the performance of video posts versus other types of posts. What sort of things could you measure that relay back to your specific objectives?

There you have it — that wasn’t so painful, right? Now that you’ve answered these questions you should be ready to dive into making videos. Got questions? Want to share a success story? Leave it in the comments or reach out to us on Facebook or Twitter.