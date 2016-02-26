Data-backed Proof for Why You Need to Be Thinking About Mobile Video

When you create videos for yourself or your business, are you thinking about how they’ll appeal to mobile viewers? If not, you should be and here’s why.
In a new infographic on 5 Noteworthy Ways to Increase Engagement on YouTube, video marketing and analytics suite Vidooly shared the following compelling statistics:
Powerful stats, right? And, as more and more viewers engage with video on mobile devices, it’s becoming harder and harder to ignore mobile as a part of your video strategy. Here are a few tips for building video content with the mobile viewer in mind:
Learn more in our blog posts on Why Mobile Video Optimization is a Must & How to Do It and 3 Mobile Video Marketing Tips from Facebook’s VP of Global Marketing.
How are you optimizing video for mobile? Share your tips with us in the comments.
