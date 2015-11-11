Content Marketing: An Introduction

If you’re looking to beef up your business marketing efforts, you’ve probably heard or read about content marketing. Content marketing has been on the rise over the past few years, but what exactly is it?
Content Marketing Institute (CMI), an online resource designed to advance the practice of content marketing, defines the concept as follows:
“Content marketing is a strategic marketing approach focused on creating and distributing valuable, relevant, and consistent content to attract and retain a clearly-defined audience — and, ultimately, to drive profitable customer action.”
It is, in essence, marketing to customers using content that is of value in some way: teaching them to solve a problem, educating them about something of use, entertaining them — you get the idea.
What type of content are we talking about? The content that’s at the heart of content marketing can take on many forms, including the following:
Why put the time into content marketing? The content you create serves a number of valuable purposes:
Content marketing has been practiced for centuries. This great video from CMI shares the history of content marketing:
Are you using content marketing for your business? In the coming weeks, we’ll be sharing tips and insights to help you up your content marketing game. Stay tuned.
Tags:
© 2019 Animoto Inc. All Rights Reserved.