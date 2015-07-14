“Don’t Paint the House”: Building Your Video Strategy One Video at a Time

The task of building a video marketing strategy can feel daunting. You may think, “I need a homepage video, a video about my company, product videos, videos to share on social media – it’s just too much!” If you’re feeling overwhelmed, this video from certified professional speaker Alan Berg, whom we featured earlier this month as part of our Spotlight on Business blog series, should give you some relief.

Alan relays the story of a friend who was stressed about painting her entire house. Instead of thinking about painting the whole house, Alan told his friend to start by painting just one room.

Similarly, when you’re starting out with video marketing, don’t stress over building your entire video strategy. Start with one video. And once you’ve created that video, we’d love to see it! Share a link with us in the comments below or on our Facebook page.

To learn more about Alan, visit AlanBerg.com.