Spotlight on Business: Adamah Aims To Cultivate the Soil & the Soul

Back in the fall, we shared a blog post with tips on crafting the perfect crowdfunding project video. The post featured a great example created using Animoto by Rebecca Bloomfield of Bloomfield Farms for a 2013 Indiegogo campaign which raised nearly $14,000 to start a farm in Ottawa, Ontario. Two years later, Rebecca is at it again.

This week she launched a brand new campaign for the Adamah Farm & Fellowship, a 3-month fellowship program that integrates organic farming, Jewish learning, sustainable living, and contemplative spiritual practice – and they grow organic fruits and vegetables, turning them into certified organic kosher pickles and jams.

Through a series of localized Indiegogo campaigns, Adamah aims to deliver their products to new neighborhoods. The pilot Indiegogo campaign, Boston Pickle Party!, launched this week in Boston and will be coming to other cities as well, including Brooklyn, Manhattan and Philadelphia. You can find out about new campaigns as they launch on the Adamah website.

We love the way that Rebecca uses photos and text captions to tell an engaging story around the Adamah project, chock-full of personality. From watching the Indiegogo video, you really get a sense of what you’re buying into if you back the campaign – not only the product, but the entire Adamah community.

Have you created a great video for an Indiegogo or a Kickstarter campaign? We’d love to see it. Share a link with us on our Facebook page or in the comments.