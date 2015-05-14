Animoto Blog

Business

6 Tips for Video Marketing Success [Infographic]

Megan O'Neill

Share

Our recent Online and Social Video Marketing study revealed that four times as many consumers would rather watch a video about a product than read about it. Video is everywhere, and consumers have come to expect video from businesses and brands. Not using video for marketing yet? WeddingWire’s got you covered with a new infographic called Video Marketing: The Six Keys to Success.

The WeddingWire infographic is based on six tips shared by Animoto co-founder and President, Jason Hsiao, at WeddingWire World in March, and by Animoto Director of Partner Management, Jeff Kahsen, in a webinar last month.

Keys to Video Marketing Success Infographic

Want to find out more about how to up your video marketing game using the tips mentioned in this infographic? Check out the following posts:

START MAKING VIDEOS FOR YOUR BUSINESS

Are you new to Animoto? Find out how it works and sign up here.

    Connect

© 2019 Animoto Inc. All Rights Reserved.