The American Heart Association is the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health for all. This year, the organization’s Washington state chapter wanted to raise awareness for their Puget Sound Digital Heart & Stroke Walk Experience. To connect with their viewers on social media, AHA decided to try a video ad on Facebook.
The team at the American Heart Association created a 30-second video using photos they had from previous walks paired with images from Animoto’s Getty Images stock library. Using the AHA branded colors and bold eye-catching text, the video ad encouraged viewers to register for the upcoming walk. The video included a call to action and a link to sign up, along with the logos for AHA and other sponsors. The ad ran for a week with a $400 ad spend.
“Our Animoto video was a quick way for us to let our audience know about the event, and show them how simple it was to register or donate. Plus, we can easily adjust our videos so they work for all our platforms. A true time-saver.”
Senior Director
The American Heart Association’s video ad was relevant, memorable, and effective, driving 512 link clicks to their site. By the end of the week, the walk had 54 registered walkers, a significant increase from an average week. In fact, the nonprofit was so happy with the results, they decided to place another $100 ad spend to continue running the ad. With Animoto’s one-click aspect ratio switching, the nonprofit was able to convert their square video ad into a vertical one to share on Stories. Furthermore, the team was set up with a video they could easily repurpose for their other markets.
