The Results

The American Heart Association’s video ad was relevant, memorable, and effective, driving 512 link clicks to their site. By the end of the week, the walk had 54 registered walkers, a significant increase from an average week. In fact, the nonprofit was so happy with the results, they decided to place another $100 ad spend to continue running the ad. With Animoto’s one-click aspect ratio switching, the nonprofit was able to convert their square video ad into a vertical one to share on Stories. Furthermore, the team was set up with a video they could easily repurpose for their other markets.