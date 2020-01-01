Success Story
The Jane Goodall Institute was founded in 1977 by English primatologist Jane Goodall, to protect chimpanzees and, by doing so, improve the lives of people, animals, and the environment. In an effort to spread the word about critical issues facing our generation and advance Jane Goodall’s vision and work, the organization decided to turn to video and see what a targeted Facebook campaign could do for them.
Product: Marketing Video
Style: Standout (Square)
The Solution
In order to raise awareness for their cause, the Jane Goodall Institute used photos and video clips that they already had on hand to quickly create a video that used custom text to share information about the decline of the chimpanzee population. The video was created with our Marketing Video Builder and uses the song “The Big Day (Instrumental)” by Michael Maina from our music library.
Ashley Sullivan, Community Engagement Specialist, says, “As a non-profit founded by one of the world's greatest storytellers, Dr. Jane Goodall, telling our story is essential and the best way to present ourselves as the holistic conservation organization we are, on social media and other platforms.” They were able to tell this story, using Animoto.
They posted the video on Facebook with the description, “With your support, we can continue to protect chimpanzees and conserve critical habitats, making the world better for people, animals and the environment. Donate today!” and a special call to action to “Donate Now,” directing viewers to their donation website.
Before posting their square video ad, the Jane Goodall Institute ran an A/B test on Facebook. They tested a square version of the video against a landscape version, spending $50 on each. The square video results in 2X the views and 3X the shares as the landscape video. As a result, they invested an additional $200 into the square video campaign.
Jane Goodall Institute was easily able to create a square and landscape version. With Animoto, creating iterations of videos makes testing video content on social very easy. The square video outperformed the landscape video, getting 2x more likes and 3x more shares. This is no surprise when you consider that over 90% of Facebook’s daily users log into Facebook on mobile devices and square is a format that stands out on mobile.
The Jane Goodall Institute team definitely saw the square video as a success, with 500 shares, nearly 2,000 reactions, and 28,000 views. Ashley says, “We’ll definitely keep using products like Animoto to bring people into the JGI world in new and interesting ways."