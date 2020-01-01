Video Details: Product: Marketing Video Style: Standout (Square) Get Started

Product: Marketing Video Style: Standout (Square)

The Solution

Repurposing photos and video clips to create a compelling video ad

In order to raise awareness for their cause, the Jane Goodall Institute used photos and video clips that they already had on hand to quickly create a video that used custom text to share information about the decline of the chimpanzee population. The video was created with our Marketing Video Builder and uses the song “The Big Day (Instrumental)” by Michael Maina from our music library.



Ashley Sullivan, Community Engagement Specialist, says, “As a non-profit founded by one of the world's greatest storytellers, Dr. Jane Goodall, telling our story is essential and the best way to present ourselves as the holistic conservation organization we are, on social media and other platforms.” They were able to tell this story, using Animoto.



They posted the video on Facebook with the description, “With your support, we can continue to protect chimpanzees and conserve critical habitats, making the world better for people, animals and the environment. Donate today!” and a special call to action to “Donate Now,” directing viewers to their donation website.