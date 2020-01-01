Success Story
In April 2017, when heavy rains caused landslides and flooding in Colombia and Peru, ShelterBox USA, a non-profit dedicated to disaster relief, sent teams to Colombia and Peru to assess the damage and come up with a plan to bring shelter to those affected and in need. Just a few months prior, ShelterBox USA used Animoto to create an end-of-year video for their Facebook page. The video received over 260 reactions and nearly 200 shares. The organization’s Director of Fundraising and Strategic Partnerships, Sarah Robinson, wanted to see if she could replicate this success and drive awareness and donations for the ShelterBox USA’s efforts in Colombia and Peru.
The Solution
Using Animoto, Sarah easily created a square video, compiling four photos and two video clips that were shot, on their mobile devices, by the teams on the ground in Colombia and Peru. She decided on square, a new feature of Animoto’s Marketing Video Builder, because square gets more likes and shares on mobile, where over 95 percent of Facebook viewers are watching. The video clips and photos were paired with text, to capture the attention of people watching with the sound off, and paired with the song “One Brick” by Jennings, from the Animoto music library. The video, which included a call to action to “Donate today,” was posted to Facebook and boosted with $100 ad spend to people with an interest in similar charitable organizations.
Thanks to the timely nature of the video, which was able to showcase ShelterBox USA’s work almost immediately after news of the landslides, the organization raised $3200 more than they had during the previous year. They attribute this year over year increase to the video.