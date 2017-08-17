Leveraging Video on Social Media to Reach Your School Community

Though there are lots of reasons to develop a social media presence for your school, but it boils down to one basic point — parents, students, and even other educators are already there.

So if you want to talk to your school community, it makes sense to reach out to them where they already spend their time. It keeps parents, students, and teachers informed without relying on them to visit your school website.

The video revolution

None of this is news, per se, and many schools already have a great presence on social media. But there’s a catch — social media is becoming more and more video-based. Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg told BuzzFeed News he expects Facebook to be almost all video within 5 years. Instagram has added video, it’s also a powerful tool on Twitter, and Snapchat is largely successful because it relies on video.

So, like any good language arts literacy teacher could tell you, your school will find it easier to reach out to the school community if you show and don’t tell. Take a look at a few ways video can help you draw attention to your school on social media and help it stand out.

Ways to use video to share on social media

Share important events

After a big event, collect a few photos and create a video recap that lets Facebook or Instagram followers see what your students have accomplished. Whether it’s about a school-wide event, a team victory, or just a classroom project you’re proud of, a video shared on your school or classroom page helps parents find out what their kids have been up to.

Have several events to share or important dates parents and students should remember? Create a video newsletter, like the one featured below, to keep your school community in the loop.

Professional development

If you’re looking to offer professional development for teachers, you can share videos on social media to make sure teachers have easy access and can view the videos on a flexible schedule. Have a school tech expert or administrator explain a new procedure or technology (like Animoto!) in a video. Then, share through a management system like Blackboard or even post the video privately through the school YouTube account and let teachers learn at their own speed. Video also provides a way for teachers to go back if they want to review or deepen their understanding, and lets them easily share what they’ve learned with their professional learning networks.

Social media ads

Private schools rely on admissions and donations, so it only makes sense for them to use some of the tools a business would to find customers — for example, video ads on Facebook or Instagram. Video presents your school in a lively, dynamic way that invites parents and students to learn more. For instance, San Jacinto Christian Academy created the video below to drive admissions, boosting their post to a targeted audience to extend their reach.

Real-world applications in the classroom

Whether you’re using walled off social media networks like Twiducate, your school district has a management software like Blackboard, or you’re just monitoring a class Twitter account, if you’re looking to show students how to use social media responsibly, some of that instruction should include video. Sharing what’s appropriate and discussing what plagiarism looks like when it’s in video form can help students develop the social skills they’ll need for social media.

How is your school using video on social media? Let us know in the comments below, or reach out to us on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.