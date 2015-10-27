How to Create a Rubric to Assess Student Videos

Let’s say you want to have students create videos for your class. Your students already use technology, and working a video maker like Animoto into class will keep students engaged and vary your instruction. But what do you do when it comes to grading students’ video projects?
One of the easiest ways to show students what’s expected of them is to create a rubric breaking down the different elements of a video project. If you’re not sure exactly what a rubric for a video project should look like, we’ve created a sample to help orient you.
You may have already created rubrics for other class projects — ones that involved posters, labs, or group work. Rubrics for video projects are similar. The medium may be different, but the learning and thinking students do are still there for you to assess.
While you can use video projects at many different levels, some of the elements in your rubric are going to be the same, whether you’re assigning a video to a high school physics class or using Animoto for a fourth grade vocabulary project.
Here are some things to include when developing a video project rubric:
While you can assess the style and flair of the video itself, that should really take second place to the student’s process — how a student researched the project, chose images, and organized their information. When your rubric reflects that, you’re truly assessing what a student learned.
How are you grading your students’ Animoto videos? Let us know in the comments below, or message us on Facebook or Twitter.
