5 Reasons to Use Video in Your Classroom

While we often talk about how to create video in your classroom and discuss different ways to use it, we don’t often talk about why you should give video a try. So here’s a quick list of 5 reasons we think videos in the classroom are a good idea.
Independent, active learning. One of the best ways to make sure students understand something is to let them explain a concept on their own. By creating videos, students work independently to illustrate a topic in a way that can be understood by others. In other words, they learn by doing (which any John Dewey fans out there ought to appreciate), and because of that, they’ll retain more. A student who has to explain math concepts with text and visuals in a video will most likely remember more than if she had simply written down a definition.
Real-world applications. Students work harder if they can see the purpose of learning a new skill. So though they may be illustrating a poem in your class, students will appreciate that they can apply their new video skills in other ways outside of school. Knowing they’re learning a skill that’ll help them build a video for a social media site or develop a desirable job skill to use when they graduate can motivate students focus on their assignment during class. You can even integrate a real-world purpose into your assignment, such as assigning a video portfolio that art students could use when applying to schools.
For students, making a video seems like a fun lesson and an outlet for their creativity. But like the best lessons, video projects also engage higher-order thinking skills and help students develop — both as individuals capable of problem-solving and as members of a team who can work together to create something extraordinary.
