Creating Free Animoto Accounts for Your Students

You’ve applied for your free Animoto Classroom account and received your educator code. The next step is to set up Animoto accounts for your students. We’ve created a step-by-step guide to show you how we recommend you set up student accounts, but before you dive in, be sure to review our Education Terms of Service.

Step 1: Register for a free Gmail account

First things first, create a Gmail account. This email account is important because it’s where you’ll get all emails related to your students’ Animoto accounts. These accounts will not be linked in Animoto itself.

In your new Gmail account, you’ll get communications from Animoto, including notifications when videos are complete and password reset notifications. In that way, you can see what videos students have completed and keep an eye on their activity.

Step 2: Create alias emails for your students

The next step is to make alias email addresses for each student. You won’t actually be creating an email address for each student — just a variation on your master email address. And if this sounds complicated, don’t worry — it’s actually pretty simple.

Gmail ignores any letters and numbers you add after a plus sign. But Animoto’s system thinks each of these aliases is a unique email. So if you add a plus sign to your Gmail address (like this: yourusername+alias@gmail.com), you’ll be able to create up to 50 student accounts without checking 50 different email addresses.

Any Animoto account set up with the emailaddress+alias@gmail.com format will send messages to the original “master” Gmail address. That means messages sent to mrssmithenglishclass+student1@gmail.com, mrssmithenglishclass+student2@gmail.com, and so on, are all delivered to mrssmithenglishclass@gmail.com.

These new alias emails will be the email addresses your students use to log into their Animoto accounts. We recommend you keep track of these email addresses in spreadsheet.

Step 3: Create Animoto accounts for your students

Now that your students have email accounts to let them log into Animoto, it’s time to create their student accounts. Register each student from the signup link. Be sure not to provide any personally identifiable information about the student to Animoto at any time, including when you set up student accounts. (When you’re asked for a name, write Student 1, Student 2, etc.)

After you register a student account in Animoto, you should also enter your educator promo code. You can do that for each student on the Account Profile page, entering your code in the promo code box. Without the promo code, the student’s account will expire after the 14-day trial period.

