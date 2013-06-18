Top 5 Uses for Real Estate Video Marketing

In honor of National Small Business Week , we’re doing a post a day featuring how small businesses can use video marketing to spur growth. Today our focus is on real estate agents.

If you’re only making listing videos, you’re missing out on many other opportunities to use video marketing for your real estate business !

Here are five other real estate videos to make:

1. About the Realtor

When buyers are focused on finding their dream homes, how do you show them that you are the person who is best equipped to find it? One of the greatest challenges of being a realtor is setting yourself apart from other agents. Use this video to help potential clients put a face and personality to your name. Include a headshot, any accolades or awards you’ve received, testimonials from previous clients, and, most importantly, your contact info.

2. Just Sold

This video is a cross between the realtor video and listing video. It’s easy to make, since you already have the photos from the listing video, and you’ll be taking advantage of all the marketing opportunities a sale presents to you.

Homeowners who are wondering whether they should list their home with you can watch these videos to get an idea of the properties that you’ve sold recently. It demonstrates that you can successfully sell a home, and it also showcases the types of properties you usually represent.

3. Neighborhood Profile

This video is a must if you represent a number of houses in the same community. Present facts and figures about the neighborhood alongside photos of local parks and recreational spaces. Don’t forget to include information about the area’s school district and nearby attractions!

4. How-To

Listing or buying a home can is a big undertaking, even for someone who has relocated many times. Teach your clients about the process of buying or selling a home, and show them how you can help. This will put clients at ease, and encourage them to ask questions or voice any concerns they have.

5. Welcome Home

After clients’ offers are accepted, send them links to the listing videos of the properties they just bought.

You can also just alter the listing video: insert a title slide thanking the clients for their business, and include a call-to-action button with a link to your website.

New homeowners will be excited to share this video with friends, family, and their social media networks. This is great advertising for you, but it also makes a positive impression on the buyer and sets you apart from other realtors.

See how other realtors are using video marketing to set themselves apart.