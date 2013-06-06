Animoto Partners with Vimeo to Launch New High-End Video Creation Solution for SMBs

NEW YORK, May 30, 2013 – Animoto, the online video creation service that empowers anyone to create and share extraordinary videos, today announced the launch of Animoto Pro Premium, a new tier of its subscription service designed specifically to meet the needs of small-to-medium-sized business customers. Building on the success of Animoto Pro, Animoto Pro Premium includes a series of new features designed to help business users, such as professional photographers, real estate agents, marketing agencies or anyone looking to promote their business, by making professional quality video more accessible than ever. The launch of Pro Premium marks the beginning of Animoto’s partnership with Vimeo, the high-quality video hosting and streaming platform used by top businesses, creative professionals and filmmakers around the globe. Pro Premium subscribers will receive Vimeo Pro account, the upgraded video service specifically tailored for professionals.

“Animoto Pro Premium is our most advanced offering yet and allows a level of commercial personalization that will help businesses and photographers promote and sell better with video,” said Brad Jefferson, CEO and co-founder, Animoto. “Partnering with Vimeo to include Vimeo Pro was a natural fit, as it’s the ‘go-to’ tool for any business or creative professional serious about showcasing, streaming and measuring video content.”

As more small businesses turn to video to enhance their portfolio of offerings and more effectively market their products and services, Animoto videos have proven to be a cost-efficient, dynamic tool to boost sales opportunities and increase customer engagement and conversion. Animoto Pro Premium features a Vimeo Pro subscription, normally valued at $199 per year, and offers subscribers the ability to create full-length, high-definition, commercially licensed videos for marketing or selling to other businesses.

“Animoto videos are a great solution for creating effective, beautiful and professional-level videos,” said Kerry Trainor, CEO, Vimeo. “We’re delighted to partner with Animoto to stream their business customers’ videos over the platform we’ve spent time perfecting for the most discerning professionals. It’s clear that Animoto is committed to the video creation needs of its business and professional customers, and we’re happy to work together to help meet their needs.”

Animoto Pro Premium subscription highlights include:

• Customization capabilities: Pro Premium users will have the never-before-offered ability to build personalized branding into video post-rolls, to stream videos over a white-labeled player page and include a customizable call-to-action button within the video, allowing for increased engagement and lead generation opportunities.

• Video Quality and Features: Videos created using Animoto Pro Premium will be showcased in 1080p—the highest resolution offered yet—while users will also benefit from exclusive access to new video styles designed for businesses and a selection of more than 3,000 music tracks from top licensors, such as Triple Scoop Music.

• Insight, Monetization and Control: Video creators will have access to a comprehensive set of video viewing analytics, allowing them to identify when and from where content was viewed, as well as password protection and download capabilities to control who can view the video and when it’s available.

Availability:

Animoto Pro Premium is available to customers immediately; annual subscriptions are $499 at www.animoto.com. For more information on the Animoto Pro Premium package or the new features, visit https://animoto.com/plans/pro-premium.

About Vimeo:

Vimeo® is the high-quality video platform for creative people. Vimeo’s mission is to empower and inspire people around the world to create, share and discover videos. As one of the world’s largest creative networks, Vimeo has over 15M registered members and reaches a global audience of more than 100M each month. Founded in 2004 and based in New York City, Vimeo, LLC is a subsidiary of IAC (NASDAQ: IACI).

About Animoto:

Animoto is an online video creation service that empowers people to create and share extraordinary videos using their own pictures, video clips, words and music. The company’s patented Cinematic Technology makes it easy to preserve your memories or promote your business through the power of video in just minutes from a computer or mobile device. Founded in 2006, Animoto is based in New York City with offices in San Francisco. For more information or a free membership, visit https://animoto.com to sign up online or download the Android app or iPhone app.

Animoto and Cinematic Technology are registered trademarks of Animoto Inc. Vimeo® is a registered trademark of Vimeo, LLC.