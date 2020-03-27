17+ Free Resources for your Distance Learning Classroom

Transitioning to online learning can be tricky, especially when students are cooped up due to COVID-19-related school closures. We wanted to help out the teachers and parents who are working to make sure kids still get a great education, even if they can’t be in the classroom.
Take a look at our list of sites that offer free resources for homeschool families and teachers tackling distance learning for the first time.
Here are a few other sites that can help you bring the outside world to your classroom.
There are a lot of resources for families who want to share stories with their kids. You can watch stories read by NASA astronauts in Storytime from Space. Fans of Mo Willems will want to check out his Daily Doodle series, which teaches students how to draw their own art in the style of his Pigeon and Piggie and Gerald series. And Storyline Online features books read by celebrities including Oprah Winfrey and Chris Pine. Older kids might get a kick out of the read alouds and writing advice you can find on Kate Messer’s page.
Museums, zoos, and even NASA have online exhibits ready for you. For life sciences, try the Cincinnati Zoo or the Baltimore Aquarium. Learn about art at the Louvre or Guggenheim. Get a history lesson at the British Museum or the National Museum of American History. Can’t find what you need? Make your own virtual field trip and share it with your classes.
Know of a site we haven't thought of? Share it with us in the comments below!
