Video is everywhere. It has grown in popularity at a steady pace for years. Then, after the pandemic and the rise of remote work, it exploded.

Marketers have long used video to advertise to and engage with online audiences. Then in 2022, video staked its claim in departments throughout the organization, not just marketing.

We surveyed Animoto users from 400 different U.S. businesses to see how they use video in their day-to-day work. What we found is that even though video creation was not a formal responsibility of their roles, they were creating videos to communicate.

In this shareable infographic, you’ll learn the top five video trends for businesses in 2023. Then, you scroll to the bottom for an in-depth look at these trends and tips to improve your workplace communications with video.

Top business video trends of 2023: Deep dive

As we saw in the infographic above, we’re living in a video-first world. When we want a good laugh, we watch TikTok and YouTube videos. When we need to learn a new skill, from crocheting to car repairs, all we have to do is press play and start learning at our own pace. When we want to connect with our loved ones around the world, we hop on video calls.

It’s no wonder that successful businesses use video throughout the organization as well.

Click the links below to learn more about who is creating videos today, the kinds of videos they’re creating, how they leverage video, where they share them, and what challenges they face.

Who’s creating videos?

The top 5 departments creating and using video are:

Marketing

Sales

Human Resources

Operations

Customer Support

For years, video has been the go-to tool for marketers. It’s the best way to engage online audiences, grow social followings, and convert viewers into buyers. In fact, video has long had the best ROI for marketers advertising their business.

This remained true in 2022 and marketers were still the top department using and creating videos in their roles. But they certainly weren’t the only ones leveraging video in their roles. Video is no longer just a social media tool. Across the organization, departments are using video to improve workplace communications.

Salespeople are creating custom videos for every stage of the sales cycle. Human Resources and Operations teams are also using video for everything from employee onboarding to everyday announcements. Even Customer Support teams are incorporating videos into their communications to assist and retain clients.

Individuals in these departments and roles all faced a similar challenge: How can we make sure our messages are heard and remembered? Across the board, the answer was video.

What kinds of videos are businesses making?

Training Videos were the #1 kind of video made by businesses

Followed by:

Presentations

Social Media

Website content

Advertising

Recruiting and Employee Onboarding

Today, businesses use video to teach and educate their teams in a more engaging and memorable way. Contrary to previous years where marketing videos reigned supreme, in 2022, the most common videos made by businesses were training videos.

Without on-demand training videos, entire teams and organizations had to gather for lengthy, and let’s face it, stale, Zoom meetings. For all the space these meetings took up on employees’ calendars, the messages were often forgotten.

That’s why many organizations started creating their own training videos that customers and employees alike could watch at their own pace. These videos were much more engaging than traditional live video conferences and allowed viewers to pause and resume at their leisure. These factors helped trainers to increase information retention, completion, and compliance rates.

Similarly, when other departments had important information that they didn’t want to go unheard, they turned to asynchronous video! Sales teams created presentations, prospecting videos, follow-up videos, demos, and even successful client onboardings.

Marketers continued to utilize video across social media, on their websites, and in online ads to great success.

Whenever there was an open role to fill or a new hire to welcome, HR teams created videos too!

How are businesses using video?

Companies say that the most important ways they use video are:

Training and onboarding new team members

Marketing to new customers

Engaging with existing customers

Once again, training came out on top. Marketing used to be the ultimate use case for video. Nowadays, video is used to help gain and retain the attention of any audience, both internally and externally.

Unlike other mediums, videos allow you to show and tell exactly what your audience needs to know. Screen recordings help cut down on back and forth communications by showing your audience exactly what they need to see. Meanwhile, webcam recordings help teams create more personal connections with employees and customers alike.

From end to end, marketers used video to engage and entice their audiences. Video ads weren’t the only video that got a workout. In 2022, marketers created all types of videos to retain their clients with helpful content.

Where are businesses sharing videos?

The top three places where businesses share their videos are:

On their websites

In meetings

In internal presentations

So, where are all these newly-made videos going? Not just on social media! In 2022, videos were shared on companies’ websites more than any other destination.

Landing pages with videos get ~41% more traffic from search than those without. Website videos also help keep visitors there longer, thus reducing bounce rates and boosting SEO value. We also know that consumers rated video the #1 most helpful form of content when shopping online. All of these factors make company websites a prime spot for video.

Additionally, two of the top three destinations for video were internal. And for good reason! After three steady years of remote work, Zoom burnout caught up to us. As a solution, businesses turned to asynchronous video to help cut down on lengthy emails and meetings. They created videos to present compelling information in a way that engaged and resonated with their audiences, both remote and in-person.

In 2023, you can expect to see even more video content online and in our day-to-day communications.

What’s the biggest challenge to creating videos?

The #1 challenge to creating videos is coming up with an idea.

Lastly, we wanted to know what challenges businesses face when it comes to creating videos. As it turns out, it’s not a lack of time, enthusiasm, or know-how. It’s a lack of ideas.

Luckily, there is plenty of inspiration to go around! You just have to know where to look.

You don’t have to start from square one. For starters, look at the content you’ve already created. Repurposing existing content requires fewer resources yet has just as much potential to make an impact. Webinars, blogs, whitepapers, testimonials, infographics, and more can all be turned into bite-sized videos.

Search engines and social media can also be a source of inspiration. You’d be surprised at how many results search terms like “Valentine’s Day video ideas” and “video presentation ideas” turn up.

You can even look to competitors to see what kind of content they’re creating and how you can do it better. But most importantly, don’t overthink it. The first step is always the hardest. But once you get the ball rolling, you’ll discover a world of new ideas for video.

