The Goal

Amplifying engagement and driving product sales

Founded in 2013, Nest Homeware is a small business located in Providence, Rhode Island that specializes in cast iron cookware. The company is led and managed by its founder and principal designer, Matt Cavallaro. Matt was looking for a quick way to share a promotion on the company’s Facebook and Instagram pages, but only had static images from a past photoshoot. Having seen the success of video ads, he decided to try creating a video with his existing photos, to spread awareness around his brand and product.