Success Story
weekly average sales
clicks to website
increase in page likes
video footage required
Founded in 2013, Nest Homeware is a small business located in Providence, Rhode Island that specializes in cast iron cookware. The company is led and managed by its founder and principal designer, Matt Cavallaro. Matt was looking for a quick way to share a promotion on the company’s Facebook and Instagram pages, but only had static images from a past photoshoot. Having seen the success of video ads, he decided to try creating a video with his existing photos, to spread awareness around his brand and product.
Product: Marketing Video
Style: Glamour
The Solution
Nest Homeware’s video was created and shared in just a couple of hours, and paired with the song, “Rhythm of the Night,” by Lina Nikol, from Animoto’s commercially licensed music library. The video was posted on both Facebook and Instagram, with a total ad spend of $200. With Animoto’s Marketing Video Builder, Matt was able to announce a 20% discount promotion across two platforms, without having to shoot brand new footage from scratch, making it a quick and cost-efficient process.
Nest’s video ad drove a remarkable amount engagement compared to their previous static ads. On Facebook, the video ad garnered 14,053 views, and over 500 clicks to the company website. The company’s Instagram version of the video received 3,799 views. The video ad brought in 4 times the company’s average weekly sales, a notable increase that Matt attributes to their video ad. The short promo video was easy to create, and elevated the business amplifying online sales and garnering a remarkable amount of traffic to the company website.