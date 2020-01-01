The Goal

Fast turnaround for covering news

When you’re creating content related to current events or trends, you don’t have much time to respond — either you tap into what’s happening as it’s happening, or you miss out. That’s why, even though Billboard has a whole video editing team, they still use DIY tools such as Animoto to keep up with what’s latest and greatest in the world of music. For instance, Billboard knew the Women’s March on Washington on January 21, 2017 would garner the highest engagement in the few days following the event. Their goal was to create a short synopsis of the event quickly, so it could be shared on social media while it was the most relevant and shareworthy.