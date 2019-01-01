DIY videos that convert

Animoto has all the tools you need to create high-quality Facebook video ads. Start creating videos that convert and discover new audiences who'll love your products.

Edit and publish your Facebook video ad in minutes using Animoto. Put your brand in front of carefully targeted customers, who'll be interested in your products and services. Give your business the exposure it deserves by tapping into Facebook's 3 billion registered users.

Testimonial Video

Show off glowing product reviews using the Product Testimonials template. Combine eye-catching product images with quotes from happy customers to create a slideshow that persuades your audience to take action.

Seasonal Promotion

Create video ads that convert during the busiest times of the year. Use stunning text effects and transitions to capture the attention of prospective customers looking for a bargain.

Event Promo

Generate excitement and increase attendance for your next event. Include compelling event details along with a clear call to action to raise awareness and drive sign-ups.

Case study

See how this small business drove $10k in sales with one Facebook video ad

WV Skydivers wanted to maximize bookings at the end of the busy summer season, so after hearing about the power of Facebook video ads, they figured it was time to hop onboard. Using their collection of gorgeous photos and video clips from past flights, WV Skydivers was able to quickly create an ad using photos and video clips the company already had handy. Within a week, the company saw their August booking schedule fill up entirely. By the end of the ad run, website traffic had increased by more than 1,000 visits. More importantly, WV Skydivers received 79 calls and 49 bookings, resulting in more than $10,000 in sales from a one-week ad campaign.

  1. Select a storyboard template or start from scratch
  2. Upload your photos and video clips or choose from our library of Getty Images stock
  3. Personalize by changing text, colors, and music and adding your logo
  4. Produce and share to Facebook in one click

As you begin making your own Facebook video ads, we're here to help along the way! Get started with Animoto and join others just like you in The Animoto Social Video Marketing Community on Facebook. Our team of video experts is ready to help you grow with tips, ideas, inspiration, and feedback on your videos.

