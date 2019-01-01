WV Skydivers wanted to maximize bookings at the end of the busy summer season, so after hearing about the power of Facebook video ads, they figured it was time to hop onboard. Using their collection of gorgeous photos and video clips from past flights, WV Skydivers was able to quickly create an ad using photos and video clips the company already had handy. Within a week, the company saw their August booking schedule fill up entirely. By the end of the ad run, website traffic had increased by more than 1,000 visits. More importantly, WV Skydivers received 79 calls and 49 bookings, resulting in more than $10,000 in sales from a one-week ad campaign.