Make TikTok videos fast and share them with followers and friends. Animoto’s vertical video editor gives your content that professional look that people love to see.
How-to videos are all the rage. Make your instructions look more professional in minutes.
Show off the latest fashion trends with your TikTok audience. Grow your own fashion brand or simply share your love of style with friends.
A ready-to-go framework for a “tips” video. Simply insert video clips for each of your top tips.
Vanessa Joy knows that "the purpose of social media is to go wherever your audience is." That's why she decided to make TikTok a part of her marketing strategy. By leaning into TikTok's video trends, and using Animoto's editing features combined with TikTok's filters, she's started seeing serious engagement on her posts, and even booked a client through the platform.
As you begin creating videos, we're here to help along the way! Get started with Animoto and join others just like you in The Animoto Social Video Marketing Community on Facebook. Our team of video experts is ready to help you grow with tips, ideas, inspiration, and feedback on your videos.