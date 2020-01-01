Video Details: Product: Marketing Video Style: Standout Get Started

The Solution

Sharing insider expertise with a product demo to create awareness and convert prospects

By dragging and dropping a few clips into Animoto’s marketing video builder, Click n Curl easily created a video that added value to its customer base. Their instructional product video, which was also placed on their website’s landing page, used square format since it’s known to perform better on social media. The video used bold text and stylish transitions paired with the song “Anger is a Bush,” by Oshmusik. Instead of simply sharing a product overview, Click n Curl showed their product in action. Using video, the business was able to draw folks in with insider knowledge, and create content that was shared with other potential customers. Brands can struggle to get shares for product ads, but by combining the company’s expertise with smart product placement, this educational video helped the company reach new audiences.