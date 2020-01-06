Your 2020 Video Marketing Planner [Download]

93% of brands say they’ve gotten a new customer from a video on social media. Posting new videos on social media regularly can help you reach new customers, stay top-of-mind for existing customers, and drive results all year round.

We know it can be tough coming up with ideas. So to help you get set up for success in 2020, we’ve put together a downloadable planner, complete with video ideas. Fill out the planner with a list of a few videos you’ll make each month in 2020. And click through for video templates to make things even easier.

Check out the video below to learn more. Then click to download the planner, print it out, and start putting your 2020 video calendar together!