Looking for the latest and greatest features in Animoto? You've come to the right place. Jump to a new feature below, or keep reading for a rundown of what's new.

Minimalist video style & themes

Launched: August '22

Our newest video style, Minimalist, is a clean style featuring an accent color, smooth, dynamic transitions, and layouts with negative space. It's designed for a wide range of industries and videos, including internal communications, marketing, trainings, and more.

Watch it in action with this spin on our Video Resume template.

Along with the video style, you've also got three new themes to play with. Themes are sets of color, font, and style combos, curated and ready to apply to your videos in a click.

Summer Times:

Cool Collective:

High Intensity:

The Minimalist style and all three new themes are available now to all Animoto customers. Give them a try now.

Screen recording

Launched: July '22

Power up your communications in a hybrid workspace. Use screen recordings to create engaging and informative presentations, demos, trainings, walkthroughs, and more.

Screen recording is available to everyone for free for a limited time. To get started with screen recording, just open up a project and select the Record button at the top of your workspace.

Learn more about how to use our new screen recording tool below, and stay tuned because we're just getting started.

Launched: July '22

No more juggling messy email threads and contradictory comments. Invite anyone to add time-stamped comments to your video. Reply and implement feedback right from your video editing workspace.

Simply put, it's the easiest way to get feedback on your videos. Commenting is now available on our Professional Plus plan. Check out our complete guide below to learn everything you need to know about how commenting helps you get your team on the same page.

Voice-over

Launched: March '22

Tell your story with voice-over. Animoto now supports uploading or recording voice-overs to your videos.

Animoto makes it easy to add high-quality voice-overs that take your videos from ‘good’ to ‘great’ in minutes. Here are just a few ways you can use voice-over.

Add context to presentations

Narrate marketing videos

Create heartfelt family videos

A whole lot more

Voice-over is now available on our Professional plan. Learn more about the feature below.

Text tools

Launched: March '22

We've totally revamped the way text works in Animoto to give you the power to tell your story your way. You've got five new tools to play with:

1. Multiple text boxes

Creating multiple text boxes gives you full control of how you share your message, from editing and moving your titles and subtitles independently, to creating dynamic layouts to draw your viewers’ eyes across their screens

2. Text character color customization

Draw your viewers’ attention to important messages with text color customization, giving you the ability to change your font color down to the letter.

3. Text rotation

Your text can do more than just tell your story, it can be an engaging design element that stops the scroll and helps your videos look and feel on-trend. Create visual variety while complementing your layouts with text rotation.

4. Text justification

Complement your graphic layouts with manual text justification. Adjust your text with just one click, or choose Auto for intuitive text positioning. The justification of your text can establish balance in your video and complement the composition of your images and clips.

5. Numeric font size controls

Create text size consistency with numerical font size controls, keeping a cohesive and professional look throughout your video. Sizing your text consistently looks professional and increases the accessibility of your entire video.

Learn more about all our new text features in our blog post or try them out for yourself now.

Templates

Here are a few of our newest templates.

August '22

Reels for Summer

Summer TikTok

July '22

Employee Spotlight

How to Submit Expenses

Wedding Slideshow

Sports Recap

Book Trailer

You can always find our latest templates in the "New" section of the Template selector.

Get in touch

If you have ideas for tools or templates you'd like to see added in Animoto, let us know! Get in touch with our team via this link. In the meantime - happy video making!