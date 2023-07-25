AI Marketing: Guide to the best FREE AI content marketing tools of 2023

In today's competitive marketing landscape, the platforms that content marketers rely on have become increasingly crowded. The influx of content from creators of all scales has made it challenging for your own content to get noticed and make an impact. And yet many of these platforms, particularly social media, require a higher frequency of posting for long-term success.

The process of content creation is undeniably time-consuming. Coming up with exciting, fresh, and engaging ideas can be even more difficult. Fortunately, new AI marketing tools can offer much-needed relief for content marketers. These content marketing tools can handle the grunt work, enabling content creators to streamline their workloads, amplify their creativity, and deliver engaging content that gets results.

In this blog, we’ll share some of the best AI marketing tools of 2023, tried and tested by the Animoto team. We’ll show you how to use them to unlock new capabilities and streamline the tasks you’re already doing. We’ve given precedence to free tools so you can experiment with them with no costs or risks attached.

We split up these AI marketing tools into the various day-to-day functions of a content marketer. Feel free to jump to the section you need the most help with, or browse through to explore new possibilities.

Best AI marketing tools for video

In 2023, we surveyed individuals from 400 different U.S. businesses to see how they use video and what challenges they face. We found that thanks to user-friendly video making tools, the challenges weren’t in creating the videos, but knowing how to start.

From scripting to SEO video marketing and coming up with ideas, here are some ways you can use AI marketing tools to create high-quality videos, fast.

Video ideas: Bard

Coming up with ideas is the #1 challenge businesses face when creating videos. Luckily, with tools like Bard, innovative video ideas are only a few prompts away! Try asking Bard to “Give me 5 video ideas for a company that sells [PRODUCT].” You can even ask it to analyze your competitors’ websites and offer competitive ideas based on their content (get sample prompts here). The options are truly endless!

Bard

Free to use

Has up-to-date info drawn from the internet

Video scripts: ChatGPT

Every video starts with a story, but coming up with what to say can be surprisingly hard. By using one of our favorite content marketing tools, ChatGPT, you can create action-driven video scripts in a matter of seconds. Check out this comprehensive guide on how to use tried and tested prompts to create a variety of video scripts. Then, copy and paste your script into an easy-to-use video maker to create a video in minutes.

ChatGPT

Free plan available

Endless copywriting capabilities

Fully online tool

Transcripts: Otter

Creating transcripts of your videos can be extremely tedious and time consuming, but they make your videos more accessible and SEO-friendly. Rather than typing out your transcripts, you can use a tool like Otter to automatically transcribe your videos. It also has editing features so you can work keywords into your transcript and edit them as needed.

Otter

Free plan available

Integrated editing tools

Other AI marketing tools available including live virtual meeting transcription

Voice-over generator: Murph

Using a human voice can help you make a stronger connection with your audience. While you always have the option to record your own voice-over using your unique voice, you may want to take on a different persona. With Murph, you can turn text into a professional voice-over to add to your videos. Just upload your script, select a voice actor, and let them do the talking.

Murph

Free plan available

Multiple voice options

Transcription tool available

Audio refinement: Adobe Podcast

Do you have specific audio files that lack professional quality? With Adobe Podcast, you can remove background noise and enhance your audio using AI. This can help elevate your videos with audio that sounds like it was recorded in a professional studio.

Adobe Podcast

Free to use

Integrated transcription tool

Best AI marketing tools for social media

Social media platforms are demanding more time and more content. Many platforms including TikTok, Instagram, and, of course, YouTube have all prioritized video content. By using the video tools above and the AI marketing tools below, you can produce more social media content, including videos, in half the time.

Here are some of the top AI tools to scale and maintain your social media strategy easily.

AI image generator: Dezgo

Generative text to video tools can help you create unique images in virtually any style. Whether you have a specific idea in mind, are running short on stock media, or want to capture a photo that’s out of budget, AI can bring it to life. With Dezgo, you just enter a prompt to describe what photo you want to generate. Then, choose an art style for your photo, including the hyper realistic “AbsoluteReality” style.

Dezgo

Free plan available

Multiple art styles

Alter existing images or create new ones

Captions: Hootsuite

Hootsuite, one of the first social media schedulers in the game, has a plethora of information on social media best practices. Now, it has an AI caption generator that can create captions based on top-performers on a variety of social platforms. Just select the platform, style, and language you want your caption to be. Then, add a description and keywords to generate a tailored caption in seconds.

Hootsuite

Free to use

Tailored to different platforms

Hashtags: Predis

Once you have your caption, perfect it with hashtags. Predis’ free hashtag tool can recommend trending hashtags based on an image or keyword. Just select the ones you want, then copy and paste them to the end of your caption.

Predis

Free to use

Sort by reach and relevance

Best AI marketing tools for copywriting

AI marketing tools can also take the work out of writing short and long-form copy. These AI tools have been trained on other blogs, emails, and landing pages to help you write engaging and informative copy. Many can even take on different personas and tones to align with your brand’s tone of voice.

These are some of our favorite content marketing tools for copywriting.

Blog content: ChatGPT

Blogs are a crucial component of SEO. They can help strengthen and grow the top of your marketing funnel while serving as a helpful resource for your customers. But writing 2,100-2,400 words, the recommended length for blogs, can take hours. ChatGPT, one of the most common and powerful generative AI tools, can help you create long-format content fast.

Use it to research topics, create blog outlines, or help you overcome writer's block by coming up with new ways to phrase things. There are no limits to what it can write or the prompts that you give it. You can even ask it to generate keywords or include a list of your go-to keywords in your blog.

ChatGPT

Free plan available

Endless editing and copywriting capabilities

Email copy: Tailwind

Tailwind has a robust AI marketing tool that can help you write compelling emails in half the time. Choose between a variety of writing frameworks to generate copy that highlights drives action, highlights your product features, and helps your audience solve a problem. Then, ask it to generate a subject line that is proven to drive open rates.

Tailwind’s Ghostwriter

Free plan available

Specialized prompts for writing emails, blogs, captions, and more

Integrated subject line writer

Copy editing: Hemingway Editor

Need to quickly edit your blog or a blog written by a contractor? Save yourself time while getting expert-level feedback with AI. By using Hemingway, a free online text editor, you can get quick and direct editing directions on any piece of writing. Just copy and paste it in for advice regarding readability, passive voice, adverbs, and word choice.

Hemingway

Free to use

Improves readability

Built-in reading time calculator

Best AI marketing tools for SEO

Lastly, AI can help ensure that your content ranks online and gets in front of your target audience. Now that you have your go-to copywriting tools, you can use AI to apply SEO best practices to your website, video metadata, blogs, and more.

Here are a few SEO tools you can use to research keywords and build solid SEO content.

SEO writing: SEMrush

Adding relevant keywords to your blogs, videos, and landing pages is vital for your website’s discoverability. To make your content more SEO-rich, helpful, and searchable, you’ll need to find the right mix of keywords and cleverly work them into your copy. With tools like SEMrush’s SEO Writing Assistant, you can discover new keywords and make sure your blogs or landing pages are compliant with SEO best practices.

Just copy and paste your copy into the tool. Then, see how it ranks for readability, SEO, originality, and tone of voice. Use the recommendations to tailor your writing and add appropriate keywords and links to optimize before publishing.

SEMrush’s SEO Writing Assistant

Keyword recommendations

Rephrasing tool

Tone of voice identifiers

Meta descriptions: Frase

Compelling meta descriptions can enhance the visibility, relevance, and overall user experience of a website, video, or blog, effectively attracting and engaging potential visitors. With Frase, all you need is a title and a keyword to create relevant SEO-optimized meta descriptions in seconds.

Frase’s Meta Description Generator

Free to use

Creativity scale for a variety of outputs

Multiple descriptions to choose from

Landing page builder: Headlime

Need to whip up a quick landing page for your marketing campaign? Headlime makes it easy. Using AI, Headlime can recommend and build professional landing pages in minutes. Just explain your product or service, then drag and drop your way to a professional and on-brand landing page. Need help with the copy? Use the tools mentioned above or try Headlime’s integrated AI writing tools.

Headlime

Free trial available

Can recommend copy and page layout

Beginner-friendly builder

Animoto and AI: The perfect match

Animoto was designed to empower anyone to create professional videos fast. Together, using Animoto’s user-friendly tools and ethical AI marketing tools, you can streamline and strengthen your content marketing strategy. Use videos on your website to boost SEO, on your social media page to advertise and engage your audience, in emails to attract new leads, and more.

Select from our thousands of pre-made templates, write a script, and create a one-of-a-kind video that gets results.