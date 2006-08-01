Best CapCut Alternatives of 2025: Which video editor is right for you?

Video content is everywhere. So, it’s no wonder that people need quick and easy ways to create and edit videos. CapCut is a popular trending video editing tool, but we don’t know how long it will be around. Why? It’s owned by ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, and as we all know, that means it’s in a bit of a precarious position.

The good news is that there are tons of user-friendly, quick, and reliable video tools out there, and we’ve done all the comparisons for you. In this article, you’ll find eight different alternatives to CapCut with a list of key benefits, pros, and cons for each.

TLDR: Animoto is our number one on our list of CapCut alternatives because it’s the best easy video editing tool on the market. It’s the perfect editor for beginners—packed with easy drag-and-drop tools to help you trim clips, add audio, animations, and more. With hundreds of ready-made templates to choose from, all you have to do is drop in your photos or video clips and share your finished video in minutes.

Best all-around video editor: Animoto Best for simple animations: Canva Best for illustrated videos: Biteable Best for screen recordings: Camtasia Best for AI video creation: InVideo Best for social media: InShot Best for podcasts: Descript Best for experienced creators: Movavi

Why you should consider CapCut alternatives:

While CapCut is a go-to video editor for many, it’s not without its drawbacks.

Some users report CapCut issues related to app performance, compatibility issues, and worse of all, export issues. That means that all of your edits could disappear right as you’re about to share your video with the world.

And while the app’s interface is sleek, it can feel overwhelming for beginner video editors who don’t know where to start. It gives you the whole gamut of tools and leaves it to the user to find out which ones to use and how.

So for those who need a more intuitive experience or want to expand their workspaces beyond their smartphones, it’s worth exploring other editing apps like CapCut. We did all the digging so you can start editing and sharing right away! Let’s dive in.

Best CapCut alternatives for easy and fast video creation

Here’s a list of video editing tools similar to CapCut, but with more beginner-friendly resources.

These easy video editors offer a wider range of features—like advanced editing tools and professional templates—while still being user-friendly and accessible to beginners. Whether you're looking for an online video editor for marketing, social media, or internal training videos, these platforms provide the flexibility and power to take your content to the next level.

Animoto: Best all-around video editor

Animoto has been making video editing easy for over fifteen years. It uses intuitive drag-and-drop functionality, premade video templates, and a suite of tailored tools to guide users through every step of the editing process.

Key features:

Drag-and-drop functionality

Hundreds of professional templates

License-free music library

Massive stock library of videos, photos, and illustrations

Built-in screen, webcam, and voice-over recorder

User-friendly text, color, and animation tools

Pros: Speed: Go from concept to finished video in minutes

Go from concept to finished video in minutes Ease of use: No need for editing experience needed

No need for editing experience needed Vast template library: Hundreds of free templates for social media, marketing, business, and more

Hundreds of free templates for social media, marketing, business, and more Free plan available: Animoto offers a free plan as well as a variety of flexible and affordable plans Cons: Some of the top features are only available with a paid subscription

Canva: Best for simple animations

Originally known for graphic design, Canva has expanded into video creation, offering simple editing tools alongside its extensive library of templates and visual assets. While video capabilities are available, Canva remains primarily a platform for creating high-quality static images and branded visuals.

Key features:

Static image creator

Extensive template and element library

Brand Kit for consistent visuals

Text and animation tools

Direct export to social platforms

Pros: Beginner-friendly: Easy to use, even for beginners

Easy to use, even for beginners Cross-platform creation: Great for creating visuals across different content formats

Great for creating visuals across different content formats Template library: Extensive free assets and templates Cons: Not designed for detailed video editing or audio work

Limited timeline and editing controls compared to dedicated video editors

Can get overwhelming to juggle multiple assets

Biteable: Best for illustrated videos

Biteable is a web-based video creation tool focused on animated videos and explainer-style content. It offers pre-built scenes, characters, and animations, making it ideal for creating short, engaging videos with minimal effort.

Key features:

Library of animated scenes

Drag-and-drop editor

Customizable text and branding

Audio and voiceover integration

Templates for explainers, promos, and internal comms

Pros: Animotion library: Fast and easy to create professional-looking animations

Fast and easy to create professional-looking animations Templates: Lots of templates for internal comms, social posts, and explainers

Lots of templates for internal comms, social posts, and explainers Essential video tools: Has basic video editing tools for trimming, audio, etc. Cons: Limited flexibility in layout or creative control

Not suited for live-action video editing

Repetitive style if using stock animation

Camtasia: Best for screen recording-based videos

Camtasia is a robust screen recording and video editing tool, popular among educators, trainers, and professionals who create instructional content. It combines powerful screen capture tools with a timeline editor for more detailed customization.

Key features:

Screen and webcam recording

Timeline-based video editing

Interactive elements like quizzes

Cursor effects and annotations

Pros: Screen recording: All-in-one solution for recording and editing

All-in-one solution for recording and editing AI image generator: Create visual assets for your video right in your workspace Cons: No cloud access or collaboration tools

More expensive than many browser-based alternative

Less suited for social media content or flashy visuals

InVideo: Best for AI video creation

InVideo is a browser-based video editor that uses AI to help users create videos quickly from text, templates, or scripts. While it simplifies video creation, it offers less manual control over fine-tuned editing, making it best for fast, templated output.

Key features:

AI-powered tools

Pre-designed templates

Stock footage and music library

Text overlays and animations

Script-based video builder

Pros: AI creation tools: Fast video creation using AI prompts

Fast video creation using AI prompts Text to video creation: Good for content repurposing from blogs, emails, etc.

Good for content repurposing from blogs, emails, etc. Beginner-friendly: No editing experience needed Cons: Limited flexibility for advanced customization

Occasional glitches or mismatched visuals from AI that can be difficult to edit

InShot: Best for social media

InShot is a popular mobile video editing app like CapCut, known for its wide range of editing tools tailored for social media content. It offers features like trimming, transitions, trendy filters, and music integration, making it a solid choice for casual creators and influencers. While it’s primarily designed for mobile use, its intuitive design and quick export options make it a convenient tool for on-the-go editing.

Key features:

Video trimming and cutting

Transitions and effects

Music and sound integration

Text and sticker overlays

Aspect ratio adjustments for social media

Pros: Filters: Great for trendy social media posts with filters

Great for trendy social media posts with filters Video editing basics: Has your must-have features like trimming, audio editing, and asset integration

Has your must-have features like trimming, audio editing, and asset integration Mobile app: Mobile editing is available through their app Cons: More complicated for beginner video editors

No desktop app available

Many features are behind a pay wall

Descript: Best for podcasts and talking-head videos

Descript is an all-in-one editing platform that combines video, audio, and transcription tools into a single workspace. Known for its text-based editing approach, Descript allows users to edit video and audio by editing the transcript, making it especially appealing for podcasters, educators, and content creators who prioritize spoken content. Its feature set is robust, though it may be best suited for users with more specific or technical editing needs.

Key features:

Text-based editing

Overdub

Multitrack editing

Automatic transcription

Pros: Text-based editing: Easily edit audio and video by editing the transcript

Easily edit audio and video by editing the transcript Built-in transcription: Automatic transcription available

Automatic transcription available All-in-one workspace: Record, edit tracks, add audio, and publish in one workspace Cons: The text-based editing style may require some adjustment

It may be less ideal for visual-first video projects

Movavi: Best for experienced creators

Movavi is a desktop-based video editing software with a solid range of features including trimming, transitions, effects, and audio editing. Aimed at intermediate users, Movavi is a popular choice for those looking to create polished videos without the complexity of professional-grade software.

Key features:

Drag-and-drop timeline editing

Built-in effects and transitions

Audio editing tools

Export options for multiple formats

Pros: User-friendly interface: Simple and straightforward video editing interface

Simple and straightforward video editing interface Solid range of features: Most essential editing needs are included in one tool

Most essential editing needs are included in one tool Fast rendering: Compared to many desktop editors, Movavi performs quickly and smoothly Cons: While suited for intermediate projects, Movavi may not offer many advanced features

Movavi requires a software download and does not offer an online or mobile version

It can be difficult to get started with a limited selection of templates.

How to create a video with Animoto in 5 simple steps

Animoto is the best video editor for beginners who want to create good-looking videos fast. With a wide variety of professionally designed templates, you can quickly create everything from marketing promos to social media content without starting from scratch.

Animoto also saves you time with built-in music, stock photos, and video clips—no need to search elsewhere. Plus, it's one of the most affordable tools out there, making it a smart choice for individuals and small businesses who want to create high-quality videos without a steep learning curve or high price tag.

Ready to get started? Just sign up for a free account and then create a video that you’re proud of in five simple steps.

Step 1: Grab a template

Get a head start on your video by grabbing a customizable template. Every template can be resized, recolored, and customized to your liking, but it will give you a great starting point. We have templates for everything from happy birthday stories to in-depth YouTube tutorials.

Just grab the one you like and start creating!

Step 2: Add your media

Upload your media to make your video your own. Just import from your device or cloud storage, then drag and drop them into your workspace to create your video. It’s that easy!

Use the template layouts and media frame or add extras to showcase even more assets.

If you’re short on media or want filler content, you can pull from our Getty Images Stock Library.

Step 3: Add text

Replace the text in the template to tell your story.

While you’re here, you can also grab elements to make your text stand out, underline key phrases, and add emphasis.

Step 4: Customize the look and feel

All it takes is a few clicks to change the look and feel of your video. Use a Theme to instantly apply new colors, animations, and fonts that match your style. Or, change each element as you go to make it completely unique. It’s up to you!

Every template comes with a license-free song so it’s ready to share anywhere. But if you want to change the vibe, just head over to the music library, browse by genre and tempo, and find the track you like.

Step 5: Publish and share

And just like that, you’re ready to share your video! Click export in the upper right corner and share wherever you like.

Getting started with Animoto templates: A fast track to stunning videos

Animoto has tons of video templates for beginners. Each one gives you a head start on the video creation process so you can worry about telling your story instead of fine tuning every element.

Here are some of our most popular easy video editing templates for a variety of use cases:

Animoto vs CapCut: Which is right for you?

There are plenty of great video editors out there beyond CapCut—and it’s definitely worth broadening your horizons. While CapCut has its strengths, especially for mobile editing and trendy social content, it may not be the best fit for every use case. Factors like reliability, ease of use, affordability, and the ability to create polished videos with minimal effort should all play a role in your decision.

That’s where Animoto stands out. It’s built for beginners who want professional-looking results without a steep learning curve. With a wide range of customizable templates, a simple drag-and-drop interface, and access to stock assets, Animoto makes video creation fast, intuitive, and frustration-free. Plus, it's a browser-based tool, so you don’t need to worry about device compatibility or software updates.

If you're looking for a reliable, affordable, and beginner-friendly video editor, Animoto is a strong choice. Whether you're creating videos for your business, school, or social media, it gives you the tools to make something great, fast.

